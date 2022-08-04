Keyhole clean-up effort massive success, club looks to do it again next year

Read on county17.com
county17.com
Yellowstone grizzly capture efforts to begin next week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Population monitoring efforts that will involve baiting and capturing grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will begin on Tuesday, according to the National Park Service. Monitoring grizzly populations in the GYE is a requirement for the species under the Endangered Species Act, and efforts will...
oilcity.news
Fish Fire now contained to 73%; cooler and wetter weather assisting firefighters
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire seven miles south of Sundance has been 73% contained, according to a 9 a.m. update on InciWeb on Saturday. Yesterday, “work mirrored the last several days with firefighters conducting ‘search and destroy’ heat missions on firelines,” Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 reported. Predicted weather conditions like higher humidity, rain and lower temperatures benefited firefighters, keeping fire activity minimal and allowing them to strengthen firelines.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/1/22 – 8/4/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/6/2022-8/7/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents Saturday and Sunday:. At 1:57 a.m. to Camel Drive for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 9:20 a.m. to Maverick Drive for an activated fire alarm. Firefighters determined the activation was...
county17.com
Evacuations lifted with no growth on the Fish Fire in Wyoming; containment increases to 44%
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance saw minimal activity on Thursday and experienced no growth, a Friday morning update from the Fish Fire Information team said. Crook County lifted all evacuations for residents of the area at 8 a.m. Friday. “As residents...
sdpb.org
Another gold-drilling project proposed in Black Hills, this time near Spearfish Canyon
Another company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for gold in the Black Hills — and this time the drilling sites are near Spearfish Canyon. The Black Hills National Forest announced Friday that Colorado-based Solitario Zinc Corp. plans to drill on national forest land southwest of Spearfish. The proposal is called the Golden Crest Exploration Drilling Project.
county17.com
2022 Youth Livestock Sale Today!
It’s here! The 2022 Youth Livestock Sale is today, Sunday, Aug. 7. Registration for the sale begins at 11:30 a.m. with the sale to follow at 1 p.m. As in past years, the sale is offering a free buyers appreciation dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Our county...
county17.com
Forest Service considering changes to camping regulations in Bighorn National Forest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recreation managers for the Big Horn National Forest are considering changes to dispersed camping regulations, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting Aug. 4 in Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library, the forest service will host a series of six public forums that will take place in several Wyoming communities ending in Greybull on Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 2 release.
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through July 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license July 24 to July 30. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
oilcity.news
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through August 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted August 16 through August 6. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Marc...
WATCH: Gutsy Pilot Over Black Hills Fire
Maybe. Or maybe he's just that good. This video includes some impressive action-packed moments and how agencies are going all out to stop it in its tracks. At one point you'll see a huge jet, the kind you usually fly in when taking a cross-country trip, pulling up hard after a low and slow pass over the fire.
KEVN
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
county17.com
National average gas price falls for 8th week; Campbell County average falls to $3.65
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Consumers continue to see falling gas prices at the pump as the U.S. average has fallen for the eighth consecutive week. The national average on Monday is down 16 cents from a week ago to $4.01 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports from across the U.S. The national average is down 68.7 cents from a month ago but remains 83.6 cents higher than a year ago.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 4
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Property destruction, Aug. 3, College Park Circle, GPD. A city employee called the...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Aug. 4, S. Garner Lake Road, GPD. No one was injured when...
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
kotatv.com
Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood. The Whitewood man was arrested after dozens of dogs were seized from his property back in October of 2020. Mraz pleaded guilty to 12 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty on June 30,...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 5
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
