Sugarloaf Fire evacuations lifted in Wyoming; weekend cold front, showers expected

Heavy rain, hail moved down I-25 corridor
A big storm made its way through the state Sunday bringing heavy rain and hail down the Interstate 25 corridor.
oilcity.news
Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS
CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a “short-lived...
kjzz.com
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Flood Advisory was issued for portions of Salt Lake and Davis counties as rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah. 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts said storms were expected to remain in the northern part of the state until early Saturday evening. She said the weather will be drier later in the night through the rest of the weekend.
county17.com
Sugarloaf Fire containment increases to 31% in Wyoming; monsoonal moisture expected Friday, Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Containment of the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has increased to 31%, fire managers said in an update posted to InciWeb on Friday. The fire is listed at 839 acres with 277 personnel assigned to help fight it. The fire area is likely to receive some rain on Friday and Saturday.
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
wyo4news.com
Keep Wyoming wild and beautiful on summer adventures
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Summer is in full swing, with national parks, rodeos, and the water calling your name. Unfortunately, whatever fun adventures you go on this summer, invasive species may hitch a ride, which poses a threat to wildlife and ecosystems throughout the cowboy state. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) strives to educate recreationists and tourists on how to enjoy hiking, boating, and riding responsibly without spreading invasive species or pests. Luckily, everyone can take a few simple steps to reduce and even stop the spread.
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
Mark Young Appointed as Wyoming’s Interim State Fire Marshal, Hopes to Increase Efficiency
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release the appointment of Mark Young as Interim State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young replaces Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years as the state fire marshal. Young was deputy director and assistant...
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
oilcity.news
Campfires banned on Wyoming Game and Fish lands in Fremont County
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced new fire restrictions for lands it manages in Fremont County in conjunction with county and U.S. Forest Service fire restrictions. Open fires are banned on all Game and Fish–administered lands in Fremont County under the new restrictions....
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, August 7, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Rock Springs by Jim Wamsley. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/1/22 – 8/4/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
natureworldnews.com
Evacuation Underway as Out of Control Wildfire Engulfs 13,000 Acres in Montana
Elmo Fire in Montana, which is out of control, prompts evacuations. The Elmo Fire, which is thought to have consumed close to 13,000 acres, is said to have begun on Friday near the village of Elmo. Elmo Fire. North of Highway 28, the fire spread from grass to trees after...
klkntv.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Colorado Asks Anglers to Catch and Keep as Many Fish as Possible Before Two Reservoirs Dry Up
Late last month, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department announced emergency public fish salvages for two reservoirs located on the state’s eastern plains. Fisheries managers expect Jumbo and Queens Reservoirs to dry up completely in the near future, and they are hoping the public can harvest as many fish as possible before that happens.
