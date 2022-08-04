ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Sugarloaf Fire evacuations lifted in Wyoming; weekend cold front, showers expected

By Oil City News
county17.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on county17.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS

CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a “short-lived...
CASPER, WY
kjzz.com

Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Flood Advisory was issued for portions of Salt Lake and Davis counties as rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah. 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts said storms were expected to remain in the northern part of the state until early Saturday evening. She said the weather will be drier later in the night through the rest of the weekend.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
wyo4news.com

Keep Wyoming wild and beautiful on summer adventures

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Summer is in full swing, with national parks, rodeos, and the water calling your name. Unfortunately, whatever fun adventures you go on this summer, invasive species may hitch a ride, which poses a threat to wildlife and ecosystems throughout the cowboy state. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) strives to educate recreationists and tourists on how to enjoy hiking, boating, and riding responsibly without spreading invasive species or pests. Luckily, everyone can take a few simple steps to reduce and even stop the spread.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indirect Fire#Fire Burning#Emergency Management#Sugarloaf Fire#The Structure Division
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
NEBRASKA STATE
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
cowboystatedaily.com

Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
oilcity.news

Campfires banned on Wyoming Game and Fish lands in Fremont County

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced new fire restrictions for lands it manages in Fremont County in conjunction with county and U.S. Forest Service fire restrictions. Open fires are banned on all Game and Fish–administered lands in Fremont County under the new restrictions....
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, August 7, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Rock Springs by Jim Wamsley. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (8/1/22 – 8/4/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy