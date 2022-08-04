ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

N.C. sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles

MARSHALL, N.C. (AP) — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
MARSHALL, NC
At-risk Texas communities eligible for grant to protect against wildfires

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This summer has seen some of the costliest wildfires in Texas in years, and with climate change fueling hot and dry conditions, that’s likely go remain a risk going forward. Now, eligible communities in Texas can now apply for a federal grant under Texas A&M Forest Service to mitigate against risks caused by wildfires.
TEXAS STATE
Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
AUSTIN, TX
Texans paying the lowest average gas prices nationwide

TEXAS — As gas prices continue to decline following record highs earlier this year, the Lone Star State has the lowest average statewide gas price at $3.64 per gallon of unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. This is 14 cents less than the week before but still 80 cents more than the average cost of gas per gallon a year ago.
TEXAS STATE
4th generation farmer says the future of farming in NY is in danger

For more than 100 years, the Hand Melon farm in New York’s Washington County has grown upwards of 100 varieties of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, including the famous Hand Melon. Started at the turn of the century by Aaron Allen Hand, the 425-acre farm is now in the hands of fourth-generation farmer John Hand, who tells JoDee Kenney that the future of farming in New York is in danger. He says farming is becoming an increasingly difficult occupation in the state, calling New York’s minimum wage increases "crippling." That’s not the only financial burden — the cost of just about everything, including fertilizer and fuel, has also risen, but Hand says labor costs are what’s keeping him up at night. So far, the Hand Melon farm has been able to stay afloat, but other farms may not be so lucky.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Almost 5,000 people attended first N.C. Pet Expo

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first ever North Carolina Pet Expo wrapped up on Sunday. The two-day event was held this weekend at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh, and organizers say it was a success. What You Need To Know. The first ever N.C. Pet Expo was held Saturday and...
RALEIGH, NC
Amtrak offering direct train service to New York State Fair

It's even easier to head to the Great New York State Fair this year. Amtrak is running a service that'll drop fairgoers off practically at the front gate. Both the Empire Service and the Maple Leaf Amktrak trains will drop riders just feet away from all the fun. "Visiting the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

