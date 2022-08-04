A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career

Read on loudwire.com
Related
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
Stevie Nicks Wrote One Song To Hurt Ex Lindsey Buckingham
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both performed in Fleetwood Mac but they have a long and tumultuous history. They met when they were teenagers and Stevie joined Lindsey’s band after some of his bandmates went off to college. After school, they moved to Los Angeles together to form Buckingham...
AOL Corp
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Mötley Crüe were apparently caught using a backing track for Tommy Lee's drumming
In a new video, it appears Mötley Crüe were using a backing drum track live as Tommy Lee fails to join in on time
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party
American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
See Rare Photo Of ‘American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe’s Younger Girlfriend
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has moved on since getting divorced in 2021. He was previously married to Jodi Wolfe and shares a 10-year-old daughter with her named Charlie Faeth. Now, Mike has been dating Leticia Cline for about a year. While they have been dating for a while, the...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley Health Issues: What Caused Rocker To Become So Heavy Before Death?
Elvis Presley seemingly lost his King of Rock and Roll title during his final days and lived as "Fat Elvis" instead. Presley's dramatic physical transformation horrified his fans - even Linda Thompson - as he was a far cry from what he looked like during his heyday. Even on the...
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’
The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
IFLScience
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal
If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
Elvis Presley’s Ex-Linda Thompson Redesigned Some of the Most Iconic Rooms in Graceland
Elvis Presley‘s longtime girlfriend, Linda Thompson, was integral to the entertainer’s history. Thompson was the King of Rock and Roll’s longtime companion. She also helped breathe new life into Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, TN. Thompson helped design some of the now-iconic and beloved details within the home’s interior. These touches remain in the home …
Loudwire
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0