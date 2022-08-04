ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘Queen of the Underground’: Baltimore rapper and DJ Kotic Couture shares how her journey of self-discovery in a small town emboldened her alter ego

By Ed Schrader
 3 days ago
mocoshow.com

MoCo Native Jennifer Celotta Has Directed Several Episodes of Hit Netflix Series ‘Cobra Kai’

Jennifer Celotta is a Montgomery County native who was born in Gaithersburg and graduated from Wootton High School in Rockville in 1989. Since then she has gone on to become a very successful television producer, writer, and director, including directing six episodes of the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai that is a television series sequel to the original Karate Kid films.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip: Goodbye Bowie!

We've had such a great time on our FOX 5 Zip Trip in Bowie! Join us next week as we head to National Landing!
hyattsvillewire.com

NFL Player-Turned-Chef to Open Upscale Hyattsville Restaurant

An NFL-player-turned chef featured on Guy Fieri’s shows is opening an upscale American fusion restaurant in Hyattsville. Located at 6541 America Blvd. in University Town Center, Huncho House is the creation of Chef Tobias Dorzon, who played with the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring from football in 2012.
BmoreArt Magazine

Red Carpet Looks at Baltimore’s ‘Met Gala’

If you have ever seen photos from the over-the-top annual spectacle of fashion that is the Met Gala, you understand the extraordinary level of creativity and craftsmanship put into every annual themed affair. It has a legendary red carpet entrance, where celebrities model their chosen designer with theatrical flair, a performance in itself that captures a global attention and raises necessary funding for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

O's to celebrate 30th anniversary of Oriole Park with 'I Love the 90s' concert series Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles are in town playing the Pittsburgh Pirates and we're talking about the '90s, but not the weather.On Saturday, fans can stick around after the game for some live music from Baltimore's own Dru Hill  and Smash Mouth as the Birdland Summer Music Series continues with "I Love the 90s.""We can't wait to come and give that Charm City love right back to the city that constantly gives it to us," said Sisqó of Dru Hill.And here's a fun fact you might not know: Sisqó worked at Oriole Park up until Dru Hill signed as a group, doing tasks like handing out bats on bat day."And now we're gonna be singing the hits, knocking out of the park," he said.During the game, DJ Spinderella from the iconic group Salt-N-Pepa will be the celebrity guest DJ. It's all part of the ongoing celebration of the ballpark's 30th anniversary. "It's going to be a huge crowd on Saturday, just trying to celebrate everything that Camden Yards has meant to our fans," said Jennifer Grondahl, senior vice president of community development and communications for the Orioles.Baseball, music and a lot of nostalgia.
BALTIMORE, MD
luxuryrealestate.com

511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR

GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot Plate: National Oyster Weekend, Chuck’s Annual Luau, The Charmery turns nine, and more

From oysters to tomatoes to a suckling pig, this week offers a little bit of everything Baltimore food-lovers could want. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:. The Pratt Street Market is going strong, now through Sept. 29. The market, which is run by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and takes place each Thursday at the corner of Light and Pratt Streets, features a bunch of great vendors, like Sobeachy Haitian Cuisine, Vegan Soul Bakery and Craving Potato Factor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Diplo
Beyonce
Rodney Jerkins
baltimorefishbowl.com

We Give Black Fest to celebrate culture, food and community from Aug. 19-21

Later this month, CLLCTIVLY will host We Give Black Fest, a celebration of culture, social change, and uplifting Baltimore’s Black-led organizations through fundraising and community. The Baltimore social change organization has partnered with the seventh annual Vegan Soulfest to put on two events in one place to celebrate National...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

As tensions rise over squeegee kids one website aims to help

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The age old issue of squeegee kids has come to a head in recent weeks following the death of Timothy Reynolds in early July. A 15-year-old squeegee kid has since been indicted for his death. It’s just one example of the heightened tension between drivers and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Travel Maven

Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest

The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenage girl shot in west Baltimore dies at hospital

A 14-year-old girl shot Saturday night in west Baltimore has died, city police said. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said preliminary information indicates the girl was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City activist discusses opportunities for squeegee kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders are debating solutions to the violence involving squeegee kids. A 15 year old is due in court this week, charged with murder for fatally shooting a driver last month who approached him swinging a bat. In last month, the debate surrounding squeegee kids has...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Back to School Event in Annapolis Gives Parents a Hand with Free Hair Styling

A well-groomed child may become more confident and eager to walk through the doors of a school on the first day, but adults who feel the economic sting of inflation may struggle to budget for a student’s haircuts and hairstyles. Covering the expense may be even more challenging, especially for low-income families.
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Baltimore Festival Cruise In

Stop by the annual Baltimore Festival Cruise In on Friday, August 5 at 4 p.m. Enjoy music from the 1950s and 1960s as you check out these cool rides. Registration is between 3-6 p.m. Awards will be distributed on the Jerry Ayers Stage at 7:45 p.m. For the full list...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

A story three Baltimore TV stations aren’t reporting: Lead paint chips falling from their broadcast tower

Woodberry residents, trying to warn neighbors about the red flakes on lawns and sidewalks, resort to homemade signs to spread the word. Ever since Christine Sajecki realized that the red flakes her six-year-old was picking up on the ground were lead paint – falling from the television tower that looms over her Woodberry neighborhood – she has been on a mission to alert her neighbors about their potential danger.
NBC News

Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
GREENSBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mother of Squeegee Kid insists her son isn't a killer

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The mother of a 15-year-old is denying her son's involvement in the killing of a downtown driver. "I don't understand how my son is in this situation," said the mother during an online interview with "murder_ink_bmore." Her son, who has long squeegeed windows at city intersections,...
BALTIMORE, MD

