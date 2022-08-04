Read on www.mysanantonio.com
SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings Rundown: Top And Bottom Line Miss, Revised Outlook, Investing In Innovation
SmileDirectClub Inc SDC reported its second-quarter financial results after the bell Monday. Here's a rundown of the dental alignment company's results. What Happened: SmileDirectClub said second-quarter revenue decreased 17% year-over-year to $126 million. The company's top-line results came in below average analyst estimates of $141.86 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Recap: Digital Turbine Q1 Earnings
Digital Turbine APPS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Digital Turbine beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $23.98 million from the same...
Why Nvidia News Is Sending Applied Materials Stock Lower
Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT shares are trading lower by 2.80% to $106.55 Monday afternoon in sympathy with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA after the company issued preliminary second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates and cited weaker gaming revenue. What Happened?. Nvidia sees preliminary second quarter revenue of $6.70 billion versus the previous outlook...
Earnings Preview: Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land LAND is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Land will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Gladstone Land bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y
Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Novavax halves revenue forecast on low COVID vaccine demand; shares plunge
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc on Monday cut its full-year revenue forecast by half, as the vaccine maker battles low demand for its COVID-19 shot, sending its shares down 32% in extended trading.
Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise
The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
Why Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today
A buyout rumor is powering the biotech's shares higher.
Charlottes Web Holdings's Earnings: A Preview
Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Charlottes Web Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. Charlottes Web Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights
Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Virtu Financial Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.97% Yield (VIRT)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), which saw buying by Director Joanne Minieri.
A Preview Of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' Earnings
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Avalara Slips On Agreeing To Be Taken Private By Vista
(RTTNews) - Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) shares are declining more than 3 percent on Monday morning after the company agreed to be taken private by Vista Equity Partners in a deal worth $8.4 billion, including debt. The stock has been down since Friday. Currently, shares of the tax software maker are...
Earnings Outlook For Jackson Financial
Jackson Financial JXN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Jackson Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91. Jackson Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) came out with a quarterly loss of $2.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.23. This compares to earnings of $9.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Insights
HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $4.57. Revenue was up $6.58 billion from the same...
Earnings Outlook For Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma LUMO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lumos Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.99. Lumos Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
