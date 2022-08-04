Kyrie Irving’s comfort level with Nets amid endless Lakers trade rumors

As basketball star Chris Paul prepares for a new season with the Phoenix Suns, the 37-year-old athlete is grateful for his wife Jada, who he calls "the rock" of their family. "For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock," Chris tells PEOPLE while hosting Baby2Baby's annual Back2School distribution event with Jada. "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything," he adds.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO