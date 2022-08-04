Kyrie Irving’s comfort level with Nets amid endless Lakers trade rumors

Read on clutchpoints.com
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s
It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Star Chris Paul Says Wife Jada Is 'The Rock' of Their Family as He Prepares for New Season
As basketball star Chris Paul prepares for a new season with the Phoenix Suns, the 37-year-old athlete is grateful for his wife Jada, who he calls "the rock" of their family. "For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock," Chris tells PEOPLE while hosting Baby2Baby's annual Back2School distribution event with Jada. "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything," he adds.
REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks recently lost an integral part of their squad via free agency when Jalen Brunson decided to join the New York Knicks. This time around, it seems like it’s the Mavs who have been snooping around after reports confirm that they have successfully agreed to a deal with a high-ranking executive from the […] The post REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Cavs-Warriors Trade Sends Andrew Wiggins To Cleveland
Sometimes, history repeats itself. When it does, it’s up to the historian to listen. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Sometimes, players find themselves reuniting in unexpected ways. With that said, it’s not often that two players are traded for each other and...
Sixers star Tobias Harris’ hilarious Boban Marjanovic confession during his wedding day
Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris celebrated a momentous occasion in his life on Saturday when he tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Jasmine Winton. Harris, however, had to make a hilarious clarification after his wedding day tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. After Harris claimed that he was...
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Andrew Wiggins being targeted by 1 interesting team?
Andrew Wiggins has some jewelry now, and that could make him a target for one particularly interesting NBA team. Cleveland Cavaliers writer Evan Dammarell reports Friday that the Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Wiggins is a name to keep an eye on for the Cavs. Dammarell adds that Cleveland has floated around the idea of a reunion with Wiggins for a while now (but adds that a potential pursuit of Wiggins would take place next summer, not this summer).
Check Out Shoes Kyrie Irving Wore at Community Event
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wore expensive sneakers at his community event in New Jersey.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from ex-Nets player
Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
VIDEO: Hawks’ Dejounte Murray slaps Paolo Banchero with the ultimate disrespect at Zeke-End
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero already got his “Welcome to the league” moment even before he steps foot on an NBA court, courtesy of new Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray. During their recent showdown at Isaiah Thomas’ Zeke-End tournament, Murray slapped Banchero with the ultimate disrespect. After fooling...
Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal gets brutally honest on what Bill Russell taught him
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal learned a lot from the late Bill Russell, but if there’s one thing he’ll always remember about the NBA icon, it’s his mentality. In an interview with USA Today, Shaq was asked what kind of inspiration Russell was to him. O’Neal didn’t hold back his thoughts and shared how […] The post Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal gets brutally honest on what Bill Russell taught him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma Dishes on LeBron James' Impact on His Career
Regardless of how some NBA fans feel about him, LeBron James undoubtedly makes the players around him better. James has a lot of on-court strengths, but elevating the play of his teammates is right near the top of his impressive tool chest. Over his 19-year career, LeBron has helped boost the careers of players who otherwise might have toiled at the end of benches.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick
This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out
Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
7x NBA All-Star STILL A Free Agent For Any Team To Sign
LaMarcus Aldridge still remains a free agent on August 5. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, who lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
