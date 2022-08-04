ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving’s comfort level with Nets amid endless Lakers trade rumors

By Tim Capurso
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s

It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Cleveland, NY
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

NBA Star Chris Paul Says Wife Jada Is 'The Rock' of Their Family as He Prepares for New Season

As basketball star Chris Paul prepares for a new season with the Phoenix Suns, the 37-year-old athlete is grateful for his wife Jada, who he calls "the rock" of their family. "For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock," Chris tells PEOPLE while hosting Baby2Baby's annual Back2School distribution event with Jada. "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything," he adds.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks recently lost an integral part of their squad via free agency when Jalen Brunson decided to join the New York Knicks. This time around, it seems like it’s the Mavs who have been snooping around after reports confirm that they have successfully agreed to a deal with a high-ranking executive from the […] The post REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Wiggins being targeted by 1 interesting team?

Andrew Wiggins has some jewelry now, and that could make him a target for one particularly interesting NBA team. Cleveland Cavaliers writer Evan Dammarell reports Friday that the Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Wiggins is a name to keep an eye on for the Cavs. Dammarell adds that Cleveland has floated around the idea of a reunion with Wiggins for a while now (but adds that a potential pursuit of Wiggins would take place next summer, not this summer).
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from ex-Nets player

Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal gets brutally honest on what Bill Russell taught him

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal learned a lot from the late Bill Russell, but if there’s one thing he’ll always remember about the NBA icon, it’s his mentality. In an interview with USA Today, Shaq was asked what kind of inspiration Russell was to him. O’Neal didn’t hold back his thoughts and shared how […] The post Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal gets brutally honest on what Bill Russell taught him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma Dishes on LeBron James' Impact on His Career

Regardless of how some NBA fans feel about him, LeBron James undoubtedly makes the players around him better. James has a lot of on-court strengths, but elevating the play of his teammates is right near the top of his impressive tool chest. Over his 19-year career, LeBron has helped boost the careers of players who otherwise might have toiled at the end of benches.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick

This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy