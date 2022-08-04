2022 Bix Jazz Fest Features Nine Bands

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. In the summer of 1882 Mark Twain returned to the Mississippi River to refresh his memory in order to write an account of his days there as a young boy and river pilot. The book, Life on the Mississippi, would cash in on the fame of his recent Tom Sawyer and anticipate a new novel he was trying to write, Huckleberry Finn.

