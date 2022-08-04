2022 Bix Jazz Fest Features Nine Bands

Read on www.wvik.org
Talking Art with Ray Terronez, Jr. and Yanel Alaniz-Macias
The Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico will be holding their Mexican Fiesta XII Dance Recital on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center in Moline, IL. Originally founded in 1984, the Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico is a non-profit organization that teaches our community about Mexican culture through the art of dance. Mexico has a very rich and diverse dance tradition, influenced over time by both Indigenous cultures as well as Afro-Caribbean and European cultures.
Mark Twain's Tour
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. In the summer of 1882 Mark Twain returned to the Mississippi River to refresh his memory in order to write an account of his days there as a young boy and river pilot. The book, Life on the Mississippi, would cash in on the fame of his recent Tom Sawyer and anticipate a new novel he was trying to write, Huckleberry Finn.
Steamboat Gambling
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Traveling up and down a shallow, twisting channel was hard and dangerous work for the Mississippi River steamboat, but its looks and movement belied that fact. With its four stories of delicate gingerbread, a steamboat looked like a wedding cake floating inches above the water, some said. Its great paddled turned with grace, pushing the boat along five miles an hour.
