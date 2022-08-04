ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings Rundown: Top And Bottom Line Miss, Revised Outlook, Investing In Innovation

SmileDirectClub Inc SDC reported its second-quarter financial results after the bell Monday. Here's a rundown of the dental alignment company's results. What Happened: SmileDirectClub said second-quarter revenue decreased 17% year-over-year to $126 million. The company's top-line results came in below average analyst estimates of $141.86 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
Earnings Preview: Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land LAND is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Land will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Gladstone Land bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Why Nvidia News Is Sending Applied Materials Stock Lower

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT shares are trading lower by 2.80% to $106.55 Monday afternoon in sympathy with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA after the company issued preliminary second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates and cited weaker gaming revenue. What Happened?. Nvidia sees preliminary second quarter revenue of $6.70 billion versus the previous outlook...
Buffett's Berkshire: Investments Faced Loss, Operating Earnings Rose

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Report suffered investment losses during the market volatility, but the conglomerate's operating profits skyrocketed. A multitude of businesses such as energy, insurance and utilities owned by Berkshire Hathaway make up its operating earnings, which rose to $9.283 billion during the...
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Charlottes Web Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Charlottes Web Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. Charlottes Web Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Allstate

Within the last quarter, Allstate ALL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Allstate. The company has an average price target of $134.33 with a high of $159.00 and a low of $110.00.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Gates Industrial Corp

Within the last quarter, Gates Industrial Corp GTES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $13.71 versus the current price of Gates Industrial Corp at $12.0, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
A Preview Of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial JXN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Jackson Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91. Jackson Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Earnings Outlook For Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma LUMO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lumos Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.99. Lumos Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Sesen Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sesen Bio SESN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sesen Bio beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $2.23 million from the same...
Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
