NASA's Quirky Artemis I Moon Pack List Includes Lego, Rocks, Tree Seeds

Read on www.cnet.com
Related
CNET
NASA Shares Game Plan for Late August Artemis I Lunar Launch
NASA is targeting Aug. 29 for its Artemis I mega moon rocket launch day. Artemis is NASA's ambitious space exploration endeavor to bring humans back to the moon, and eventually, to Mars. There are still some testing procedures to carry out, but we now have a pretty good idea of...
CNET
Sun's Upcoming Peak of Sunspot and Solar Flare Activity Could Set Records
The current solar cycle is intensifying with the expected peak of the cycle still one to three years away. This cycle -- Solar Cycle 25 -- was expected to be weaker than average, but some scientists now say it could actually be among the most active since recordkeeping started in the 1700s.
CNET
'Schrodinger's Galaxy Candidate' Is JWST's Latest Deep Space Puzzle to Solve
Astronomers armed with early data obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) are hunting galaxies that existed just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. Rohan Naidu, an astrophysicist based at Harvard's and Smithsonian's jointly operated Center for Astrophysics, and his colleagues have been particularly good at uncovering these cosmic relics.
Comments / 0