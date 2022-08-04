How to Watch Samsung's Unpacked Event: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Reveals Are Expected

Read on www.cnet.com
Here's One Feature Samsung Could Use to Cream Apple
Samsung's next big phones expected to be revealed at its Unpacked event this week are rumored to be its best foldables yet, with improved cameras, new hinges and slimmer designs. But as the holiday shopping season approaches, the feature Samsung should lean on is a price cut. Samsung has driven...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rumors: Faster Charger, Updated Design
Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 10 could bring us the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 may be on its way, and with it the newest version of the Wear OS software that Samsung and Google created together. But if the rumors are turn...
Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta Goes Live For Some Galaxy S22 Owners
Samsung's giving early adopters a first look of its next operating system update with the One UI 5.0 beta, but it's only available in Germany so far, according to reports. What's more, only owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series released earlier this year can access the One UI 5.0 beta, as SamMobile reported, stymying older Samsung handset owners.
OnePlus Nord N20 5G Review: A $300 Value Pick That's Missing a Spark
The OnePlus Nord N20 5G's $300 price matches up with the original OnePlus One from 2014, but beyond that, much has changed from what OnePlus now offers at this lower price. The 2014 $299 "flagship killer" phone was built as rival to the best devices from Samsung, Apple and HTC, complete with a "Never Settle" mantra.
Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?
Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
DuckDuckGo Will Block More Microsoft Tracking Scripts
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, announced on Aug. 5 that it will start blocking third-party Microsoft tracking scripts in its browsing apps and browser extensions in the next week. DuckDuckGo said its beta apps will also start blocking these third-party tracking scripts in the next month. : DuckDuckGo Launches Its...
9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: VPNs, Marvel, Dark Matter and More
There are a lot of reasons to use a VPN, even if your internet habits aren't the type to trigger government surveillance. Maybe you want to watch geoblocked sports or avoid run-of-the-mill Wi-Fi snooping. Your privacy concerns count, too. But VPN tech can be tricky to sort through, and VPN...
Google Sues Sonos Over Voice Control Technology
Google is suing speaker-maker Sonos over alleged patent infringement. In two lawsuits filed in California federal court on Monday, Google alleges that Sonos' latest voice-assistant technology violates seven different patents that relate it's technology for Google Assistant. Google spokesperson José Castañeda said Sonos has "started an aggressive and misleading campaign...
Move Your Amazon Echo Now if It's Sitting Here
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Amazon Echo speaker can assist you with many tasks, from setting up your preferred music streaming service to updating your Alexa settings without using the Alexa app. What it doesn't do is tell you the safest area in your home to place your smart speakers and smart displays. You're probably wondering if the location really matters as long as you can give Alexa a command from most areas of your house. The answer is yes.
Panic Playdate Taught Me That Nintendo Should Remake the Game Boy
A handful of games have hypnotically obsessed me this year: Wordle, a few VR games, Madden, The Stanley Parable, Settlers of Catan. I'm also almost always carrying a little yellow crank-enabled thing in my pocket called the Panic Playdate that plays tiny black and white games. Like, Tetris or, in...
Make Your Apple Watch Work Better by Changing These Settings
Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can go a long way. Even though the Apple Watch is already easy to use, you'll likely benefit from making certain customizations. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
Grab a Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook for $149 Today and Save Yourself $30
Searching for a simple two-in-one laptop that doesn't skimp out on battery life or high-definition visuals? The Lenovo Flex 3 is now at its lowest price yet on Best Buy and it'll satisfy both requirements and more. This Chromebook usually retails at $179, but you can have it for $30 less.
Capture Everything With This Discounted Beginner Drone -- Just $85 Right Now
Ready to enter the world of drone piloting? Drones are already a popular tool among tech enthusiasts and content creators, but as more and more people become curious about drones, competition is increasing and prices are dropping. If you're new to drones or a seeking a cheaper option, Amazon has already discounted the Holy Stone HS440 to $100, which is a great price for this model that's ideal for beginners. But you can save even more. Just enter promo code 15OFF440GJ at checkout and the price of the HS440 drone will drop to $85. That's a $35 savings over buying this model at list price.
Amazon's Cost-Cutting Smart Thermostat Is 36% Off in Used Condition
Upgrading your existing thermostat to a smart thermostat is an easy way to save money on your energy bills each month. Amazon's Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home remotely, running the system when you're on the way home so that it's comfortable when you arrive and limiting its use while you're gone. Plus, the convenience of adjusting the temp without ever getting out of bed is unparalleled on chilly (or sweaty) nights. And right now, Woot has a selection of used models on sale for just $38, a discount of $22 compared to what it costs new. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until supplies run out.
Save up to 41% on Already-Affordable SoundPEATS Earbuds Today Only
SoundPEATS earbuds aren't quite as popular as the high-end models from Apple or Bose, but they still have plenty to offer -- especially for those searching for a more affordable alternative to the big brands. SoundPEATS claimed multiple spots on our list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds for 2022, and right now you can pick them up for even less. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 41% off select SoundPEATS earbuds, including some of our favorite models of the year. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
These $269 Noise Cancelling Sleep Earbuds Provide a Nearly Silent Slumber
The QuietOn 3 sleep earbuds initially look a lot like AirPods or other wireless earbuds: They're tiny, white and fit neatly into a pocket-size magnetic case. But the QuietOn 3s don't play music. In fact, they do the opposite. These $269 noise-canceling earbuds are designed to muffle the sounds in your environment almost to the point of silence. Think Bose Sleepbuds II but instead of playing white noise, they eliminate it.
Save up to 36% on Hiboy Electric Scooters
There are numerous electric scooter options available if you want an eco-friendly method to navigate your city, commute to work or get around a college campus -- and many of them are reasonably priced. Amazon has several models of Hiboy electric scooters marked down by up to 36%, as well...
Get Select Amazon Halo Fitness Trackers for $45 at Best Buy (Save $35)
There are plenty of fitness trackers out there that can track your health and perform multiple other functions, but they're usually priced at $100 or more. While the Amazon Halo didn't make it to our list of best fitness trackers for 2022, it still rivals products like Fitbit. If you're looking for a general fitness tracker, this already affordable device is now on sale for $45 on Best Buy.
Save 10% on Refurbished Tech and Trade-Ins at Decluttr With This Exclusive Deal
Whether you're shopping or swapping out your tech, for a limited time, CNET readers can save even more with two opportunities from Decluttr. Save 10% on refurbished tech and trade-ins when you use our exclusive promo codes right now. Decluttr is a great site for buying and selling used tech,...
