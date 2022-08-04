How to Watch Samsung's Unpacked Event: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Reveals Are Expected

Upgrading your existing thermostat to a smart thermostat is an easy way to save money on your energy bills each month. Amazon's Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home remotely, running the system when you're on the way home so that it's comfortable when you arrive and limiting its use while you're gone. Plus, the convenience of adjusting the temp without ever getting out of bed is unparalleled on chilly (or sweaty) nights. And right now, Woot has a selection of used models on sale for just $38, a discount of $22 compared to what it costs new. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until supplies run out.

