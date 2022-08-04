Canada's Shelly Stouffer wins U.S. Senior Women's Amateur in the first USGA championship played in Alaska

When play came to a halftime on Saturday at the Wyndham Championship, it was unclear what was thicker: the humid air, which had just given way to the thunderstorms that loomed for most of the afternoon, or the congestion at the top of the leaderboard. Or is it, as always, the drama? At the final event of the regular season, 10 players now stand two shots or closer to the lead heading into what promises to be a wild Sunday. The forecast is relatively clear, thank you very much, and as usual when the PGA Tour comes to Greensboro, N.C., various fates hang in the balance in various ways up and down the leaderboard.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO