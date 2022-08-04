Canada's Shelly Stouffer wins U.S. Senior Women's Amateur in the first USGA championship played in Alaska

Read on www.golfdigest.com
Related
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 AIG Women's British Open
The question was never if, but how much. After the organizations that run the other four women’s major championships each increased the prize money payouts for their events to record levels in 2022, the R&A was prepared to follow suit for this week’s AIG Women’s British Open. And on Wednesday, chief executive Martin Slumbers revealed the number to be higher than the previously announced $6.8 million, instead increasing the overall purse to $7.3 million.
Golf Digest
Rickie Fowler becomes Mr. 125 on the FedEx Cup points list, last player into the playoffs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When the final scores were posted on the leader board Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, only two players moved inside the FedEx Cup Playoff bubble from outside the No. 125 spot at the start of the week (winner Joohyung “Tom” Kim and Max McGreevy) and, clearly, only two fell out (Matt Wallace and Austin Smotherman). It doesn't sound like a lot, and it isn't, but that number doesn't quite capture the wild volatility over the course of the weekend, where anyone tracking the projected finishes could see the ebbs and flows in real time and understand that regardless of how things ended, the sheer range of possibilities was astounding.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour says LIV members seeking to play in FedEx Cup are 'fabricating an emergency' and knew they were breaking the rules
The PGA Tour has responded to the LIV Golf members who are seeking a temporary restraining order to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin this week, with the tour stating the suspended players knew they were breaking the tour’s rules. In a 32-page response to TRO motions...
Golf Digest
As storms hit Wyndham, playoff hopes hang in the balance amid a crowded leaderboard
When play came to a halftime on Saturday at the Wyndham Championship, it was unclear what was thicker: the humid air, which had just given way to the thunderstorms that loomed for most of the afternoon, or the congestion at the top of the leaderboard. Or is it, as always, the drama? At the final event of the regular season, 10 players now stand two shots or closer to the lead heading into what promises to be a wild Sunday. The forecast is relatively clear, thank you very much, and as usual when the PGA Tour comes to Greensboro, N.C., various fates hang in the balance in various ways up and down the leaderboard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kookaburras rout India to continue hockey dominance as golden Games come to a close
The men’s hockey team claimed a 67th gold medal for Australia – and a 1,001st of all time – on the final day of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Golf Digest
An out-of-nowhere win that nearly became a devastating loss leaves Ashleigh Buhai feeling joy and relief
GULLANE, Scotland — It’s a fact of golf life. There have always been major championships where the runner-up rather than the winner is the story. Doug Sanders missing from three feet to win the 1970 Open at St. Andrews is one example. Nick Price’s sad deterioration over the last six holes at Royal Troon to lose the 1982 Open is another. A dozen shots clear during the third round of the 1990 U.S. Women’s Open at the Atlanta Athletic Club, Patty Sheehan somehow contrived to lose by one. And no one who saw the triple bogey Jean Van de Velde made on the 72nd hole at Carnoustie in 1999 will ever forget that he did not win that Open.
Locals Are Sharing The "Good" And "Normal" Things Tourists Need To Stop Doing
"ALWAYS remove your shoes when entering someone's house. It is disrespectful and dirty."
Golf Digest
South Korea's Tom Kim is on the express line to stardom after Wyndham win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joohyung Kim's nickname, "Tom," is a reference to Thomas the Tank Engine, the character from the famous British children's book who doesn't possess the strength or pedigree of the mightier locomotives but finds himself overachieving in the railyard. This, we're afraid to report, is a wholly...
Comments / 0