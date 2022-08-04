Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Related
NASDAQ
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y
Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
Model N's Earnings: A Preview
Model N MODN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Model N will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Model N bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For K12
K12 LRN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that K12 will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63. K12 bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
BioNTech Earnings Shocker: Posts Lower Than Expected Q2 Profits, Revenues Fall
EPS of €6.45 ($6.872) missed the consensus of $7.36. The company and its partner Pfizer Inc PFE signed an agreement with the U.S. government to provide additional 105 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with an option for another 195 million doses. BioNTech and Pfizer will start a clinical trial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Earnings Previews: Array Technologies, Ballard Power, Plug Power
Three alternative energy companies are reporting quarterly results late Tuesday or before markets open Wednesday morning.
Earnings Outlook For Dare Bioscience
Dare Bioscience DARE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dare Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Dare Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights
Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
Motley Fool
Nvidia's Q2 Results Are Out, and They're Not Good
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be going over...
Sesen Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sesen Bio SESN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sesen Bio beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $2.23 million from the same...
HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Insights
HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $4.57. Revenue was up $6.58 billion from the same...
IGC Stock Slightly Up On Q1 2023 Revenue Growth Of 175%, What About Gross Profit?
India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC revenue in Q1 2023 was approximately $212,000 an increase of 175% compared to $77,000 in the same quarter of 2022. Revenue in both quarters was primarily derived from the company’s Life Sciences segment, which involved sales of products such as lotion, gummies, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers, among others.
Gain Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Gain Therapeutics GANX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gain Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 38.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $5 thousand from the same...
Recap: Blue Apron Q2 Earnings
Blue Apron Hldgs APRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blue Apron Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $227 thousand from...
Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Reata Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 32.67%, reporting an EPS of $-1.36 versus an estimate of $-2.02. Revenue was down $1.46 million from the same...
ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $25.23 million from the same...
PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PWFL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
PDS Biotechnology: Q2 Earnings Insights
PDS Biotechnology PDSB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PDS Biotechnology beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Block, Inc. (SQ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SQ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Comments / 0