ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Model N's Earnings: A Preview

Model N MODN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Model N will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Model N bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For K12

K12 LRN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that K12 will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63. K12 bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Nv5 Holdings Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Nvee
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Dare Bioscience

Dare Bioscience DARE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dare Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Dare Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Nvidia's Q2 Results Are Out, and They're Not Good

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be going over...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Sesen Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sesen Bio SESN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sesen Bio beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $2.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Insights

HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $4.57. Revenue was up $6.58 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Gain Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Gain Therapeutics GANX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gain Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 38.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $5 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Blue Apron Q2 Earnings

Blue Apron Hldgs APRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blue Apron Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $227 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Reata Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 32.67%, reporting an EPS of $-1.36 versus an estimate of $-2.02. Revenue was down $1.46 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $25.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

PDS Biotechnology: Q2 Earnings Insights

PDS Biotechnology PDSB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PDS Biotechnology beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy