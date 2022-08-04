Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield gets visit from Hampden County Sheriff’s Department (photos)

Read on www.masslive.com
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
51-year-old Spencer woman found dead in Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park
A 51-year-old Spencer woman was found dead floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park Saturday, the Spencer Police Department said. The woman was reported missing earlier in the day and was later discovered by one of the lifeguards on duty at the beach, police said. The...
Driver leaves after crashing on Alden Street in Springfield
A portion of Alden Street was closed and a few homes lost power Monday morning after a car knocked over a utility pole.
Two arrested after person stabbed in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — City police arrested two people on Sunday after another individual was stabbed, according to officials. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department, said the person who was stabbed suffered superficial injuries. Boisvert did not immediately identify the arrested individuals or the charges they now...
Saturday night Upton crash leaves 18-year-old dead, 4 others seriously injured
UPTON — An 18-year-old Uxbridge man died following a crash at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton Saturday night. Jacob Osanya was in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Acura ILX sedan which was headed north on Glenview Street just after 9 p.m., when the vehicle left the road and struck...
Tourism grants for Bright Nights at Forest Park and Three County Fair in Northampton are worthwhile investments (Editorial)
Tourism is not an expense item in a state’s budget. It is an investment that brings in a return. Recent Destination Development Capital grants will help two cherished Western Massachusetts tourism venues continue serving that mission in modern fashion. Bright Nights at Forest Park, Springfield’s spectacular holiday lighting display,...
Springfield’s Hickory Street Haramee brings eighth year of “togetherness”
This year’s theme for the Hickory Street Harambee is the same as last year and every year before. It is all about “togetherness.”. “All we are doing to trying to bring the community together with food and entertainment,” said Fred McDonald, the secretary of the Hickory Street Harambee Executive Committee. “We have a basketball tournament going inside the gymnasium in the school. It’s all about getting together as a community and having fun.”
Multiple crews respond to fire at Lashway Lumber in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews from multiple western Mass. towns responded to a massive structure fire at Lashway Lumber on Main Street in Williamsburg Sunday morning. Williamsburg Police said that they received the report around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames. Massachusetts...
Westfield Big Day/Night Out brings music, families and law enforcement together for fun and education
Westfield has always had a well-attended annual Night Out Against Crime event with plenty of exhibits and demonstrations to give civilians, especially children, a sense of what the police are able to do to serve and protect. At the same time, Westfield on Weekends was hoping to start a music festival to showcase regional acts of all kinds. Out of those two, a new city event debuted yesterday called Westfield’s Big Day/Night Out.
Community remembering victims killed in Easthampton crash
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The two people killed in an accident, while crossing the street in Easthampton, are being remembered for their dedicated volunteer efforts. Those who knew the two victims said they were about to celebrate one year of commitment to each other and that sense of commitment also applied to the service they did for local veterans.
Hampden DA hosting counterfeit drug info session for Ludlow high school students
LUDLOW - Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will join with his Youth Advisory Counsel, first responders and medical professionals to host a free educational session on the dangers of accidental poisoning by ingesting counterfeit drugs. Gulluni’s office will partner with its Hampden County Addiction Taskforce and the town of...
Cedar Street in Sturbridge closed following OUI crash
Sturbridge Police officers were called to a motor vehicle crash with a utility pole at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Homicide victim named as suspect in Bennington kidnapping, assault case
Police say the man killed in a Bennington homicide was a suspect in a kidnapping and assault. Patrick Mullinnex, 38, was killed this week. He is one of four suspects in a kidnapping and assault. That’s according to Vermont State Police. Three other people have been arrested in that...
Jury selection slated to begin Monday in trial of Antonio Lucas, Worcester man charged with murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva
Jury selection in the trial of Antonio Lucas, who is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, is expected to begin Monday in Worcester Superior Court. Lucas is expected to represent himself in the trial, court documents show. The Worcester man told police at the...
21-year-old man arrested after investigation of fire in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 21-year-old man was arrested and arraigned Thursday on charges of burning a dwelling. Natale Zona of Grafton was arrested following an investigation into a residential fire Wednesday on Logan Road in Grafton, the state Department of Fire Services said Thursday. Lindsay Corcoran of the Worcester County...
Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory will be at Holyoke Mall Tuesday
Children and their families are invited to Holyoke Mall's free Tykes Tuesday series, featuring Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory, during week seven of the summer series.
Man arrested after evading crash and foot pursuit
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, troopers assigned to Troop C were investigating a report a stolen vehicle. While at a residence on Ashford Center Road in Ashford, troopers observed the stolen white Ford Mustang traveling westbound, according to state police. Troopers recognized the operator of the Mustang as...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday
The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
Nearly the entire town of Russell without power after generator malfunctions
Most residents of the town of Russell woke Monday morning as a community in the dark. A generator malfunctioned and killed power for the full town early Monday, the Russell Electric Light Department advised around 8:20 a.m. Eversource crews were working to restore power, which could return by afternoon, the...
9/11 American flag unveiled for 1st time in New England at Northampton fire station, will visit Springfield Tuesday
Northampton fire and police departments hoisted a commemorative flag on Sunday dedicated to memorializing 9/11. On Tuesday, the flag is scheduled to fly at the Springfield 9/11 memorial. “This flag signifies the oath that we all swore, no matter what job or field we went in to be first responders,”...
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
