ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield gets visit from Hampden County Sheriff’s Department (photos)

By Don Treeger
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Two arrested after person stabbed in Hartford, police say

HARTFORD — City police arrested two people on Sunday after another individual was stabbed, according to officials. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department, said the person who was stabbed suffered superficial injuries. Boisvert did not immediately identify the arrested individuals or the charges they now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
City
Hampden, MA
Hampden County, MA
Crime & Safety
West Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
West Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

Tourism grants for Bright Nights at Forest Park and Three County Fair in Northampton are worthwhile investments (Editorial)

Tourism is not an expense item in a state’s budget. It is an investment that brings in a return. Recent Destination Development Capital grants will help two cherished Western Massachusetts tourism venues continue serving that mission in modern fashion. Bright Nights at Forest Park, Springfield’s spectacular holiday lighting display,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield’s Hickory Street Haramee brings eighth year of “togetherness”

This year’s theme for the Hickory Street Harambee is the same as last year and every year before. It is all about “togetherness.”. “All we are doing to trying to bring the community together with food and entertainment,” said Fred McDonald, the secretary of the Hickory Street Harambee Executive Committee. “We have a basketball tournament going inside the gymnasium in the school. It’s all about getting together as a community and having fun.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Multiple crews respond to fire at Lashway Lumber in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews from multiple western Mass. towns responded to a massive structure fire at Lashway Lumber on Main Street in Williamsburg Sunday morning. Williamsburg Police said that they received the report around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames. Massachusetts...
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Big Day/Night Out brings music, families and law enforcement together for fun and education

Westfield has always had a well-attended annual Night Out Against Crime event with plenty of exhibits and demonstrations to give civilians, especially children, a sense of what the police are able to do to serve and protect. At the same time, Westfield on Weekends was hoping to start a music festival to showcase regional acts of all kinds. Out of those two, a new city event debuted yesterday called Westfield’s Big Day/Night Out.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#The Boys#Horse#Motorcycle#Hampden County Sheriff
westernmassnews.com

Community remembering victims killed in Easthampton crash

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The two people killed in an accident, while crossing the street in Easthampton, are being remembered for their dedicated volunteer efforts. Those who knew the two victims said they were about to celebrate one year of commitment to each other and that sense of commitment also applied to the service they did for local veterans.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Eyewitness News

Man arrested after evading crash and foot pursuit

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, troopers assigned to Troop C were investigating a report a stolen vehicle. While at a residence on Ashford Center Road in Ashford, troopers observed the stolen white Ford Mustang traveling westbound, according to state police. Troopers recognized the operator of the Mustang as...
WILLINGTON, CT
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday

The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting

Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy