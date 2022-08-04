ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hays Free Press

Commissioner Walt Smith calls for disaster declaration

By Staff Report
The Hays Free Press
The Hays Free Press
 3 days ago

Staff Report

HAYS COUNTY — Hays County Pct. 4 Commissioner Walt Smith has called on County Judge Ruben Becerra to issue a disaster declaration for drought and wildfire.

Per the press release, Smith said that the county and state is suffering through one of the “most brutally hot summers on record,” and with this heat comes a rash of fires that have beset Hays County, taxing the resources of emergency service districts, citizens and partner municipalities.

Storage for displaced animals, the depletion of manpower and supplies to first responders and the demands on the county and partnering agencies and municipalities have quickly depleted the ability to respond and stretch resources to their fullest, Smith said.

Firefighters from various counties and entities are currently fighting the Hermosa Fire in Wimberley, which has set nearly 100 acres ablaze and is not yet contained. Some evacuations have also been ordered. This is just one fire of many in the area in recent weeks.

“The current Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) used to determine drought conditions measures Hays County at a score of 734 with us considered to be in Extreme Drought Conditions,” Smith wrote. “With sustained and continuing weather in the high 90s to over 100 degrees, there is little hope at this point of the extended rains needed to easy our current situation.”

Smith said that declaring a county-wide state of emergency for drought and wildfire would allow partners to apply for, and hopefully receive, additional funding, aide and resources from governmental entities outside the county for which they otherwise may not qualify.

Comments / 0

Related
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry

UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Service#Disaster Declaration#The Hermosa Fire
dailytrib.com

State parks reopen, wildfires continue with warnings of extreme danger

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Pedernales Falls State Park reopened after closing Wednesday, Aug. 3, to the public due to nearby wildfires. Enchanted Rock reopened on Thursday and Pedernales Falls on Friday. The Big Sky Fire near Fredericksburg in Gillespie County and the Smoke Rider Fire in Blanco County...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Aug. 7 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 8:44 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Comal District Attorney Announces Felony Convictions for June, July

Comal County District Attorney (DA) Jennifer Tharp says her office disposed 597 convictions in district courts in June and July. Some 181 of those were felony convictions. The DA’s office used “enhancements” to lengthen the prison sentences of some of the repeat offenders. According to a statement...
Houston Chronicle

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Community Impact Austin

Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos

Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Jacob’s Well Has Dried Up

Jacob’s Well, the second-largest fully-submerged karstic spring in Texas, is running dry. The Texas Hill Country spring flows from the bed of Cypress Creek northwest of Wimberley. The popular Central Texas swimming hole known as Jacob’s Well, located about 30 miles southwest of Austin, has no water flowing to it because of recent dry weather conditions and ground pumping.
WIMBERLEY, TX
The Hays Free Press

The Hays Free Press

Hays County, TX
11
Followers
4
Post
442
Views
ABOUT

Barton Publications Inc. has been bringing readers Kyle and Buda news and sports since the 1950s. The Hays Free Press covers north Hays County.

 https://www.haysfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy