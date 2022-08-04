ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

National Bowling Day: Celebrate at locally-owned venue near Scottsdale

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oV8WG_0h57MlWZ00

Mavrix invites Scottsdale residents to celebrate National Bowling Day on Saturday, Aug. 13, with a free game of signature bowling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Mavrix is the ultimate destination for bowling in the Valley, and what better way to spread the love of the game by offering free bowling on National Bowling Day?” said JP Mullan, COO of Octane Entertainment, the parent company of Mavrix and Octane Raceway. “Bring the family to re-discover the fun of bowling and stay for arcade games, laser tag and delicious food from the Trophy Room Grill.”

Offer valid for one game of Signature Bowling for kids and adults. Offer on first come, first served basis. No reservations. Shoe rental not included. Not valid on group bookings or in conjunction with other offers, according to a press release.

Mavrix is located at 9139 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale.

To learn more, visit www.mavrix.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ARIZONA STATE
Glendale Star

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue brings the luau to Glendale

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue opened its 11th Arizona location on 58th Avenue and West Bell Road. The new location opened on July 28, and a grand celebration was held to welcome the restaurant to the city. Ono Hawaiian Barbecue focuses on Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialities such as katsu chicken...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale family remembers football player who unexpectedly passed away in his sleep

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley football community is reeling after losing one of their own just days before the start of the school year. Cesar Vazquez had already started summer practices with Peoria Centennial. Vazquez’s family had moved from Peoria to Glendale during his high school career, so he stayed at Centennial even though they now live in Glendale. However, he unexpectedly passed away in his sleep earlier this week.
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Phoenix Pro Results and Scorecard

The 2022 Phoenix Pro took place on August 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. One division was featured at this show. Competitors from the Men’s Physique class performed on stage looking to earn an invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway. Athletes...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Scottsdale, AZ
Sports
City
Scottsdale, AZ
iheart.com

Speakeasies In The Valley

When it comes to cool and fun nightlife in Phoenix, there is nothing better than a speakeasy. A speakeasy got its roots during prohibition, where you had to speak softly while enjoying cocktails in a hidden secret bar. Prohibition has ended long ago, but that does not mean that you can enjoy some amazing speakeasies here in Phoenix. Check out some of these awesome speakeasies, the next time you are looking to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Privado Villas to Open at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess this Fall

Set to open this fall, construction has begun on Privado Villas, a new luxury boutique hotel-within-a-hotel at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Replacing the resort’s casitas, the new amenity-packed villas will offer 119 regal residential-style suites. The Privado Villas will comprise 14 pods on the west end of the 65-acre Scottsdale...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Bowling Day#Signature Bowling
AZFamily

5 fun things to do in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for some fun activities to do with the family this weekend to get out of the heat? Well, you’re not alone! Check out our top 5 picks of things to do in the Valley this weekend, a few of which we featured on GMAZ throughout the week.
PHOENIX, AZ
entrepreneursbreak.com

The Most Influential & Talented Artist in Phoenix

She has been working as a painter and decorator for more than 10 years now, she has been with different companies where she did different kinds of painting jobs. In her previous job she used to do some projects on her own and learned how to do it properly. She started her own business just 2 years ago after finishing her master’s degree in interior design at Arizona State University.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
AZFamily

Family grieving after Peoria football player mysteriously dies in his sleep

Fans flocked to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix to show their support for the team and Brittney Griner following the conviction this week. Glendale church gifts over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Volunteers handed out over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies...
PEORIA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry

“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
GLENDALE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Backyard Garden Program opens applications

Phoenix residents interested in learning how, and receiving support, to grow their own food, can take advantage of a program offered by the City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs. Through the Backyard Garden Program​, participants will receive, at no cost to them, a garden system, including training, support, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
tornadopix.com

AZ Big Media 10 Cities With The Most Expensive Studio Apartments

Living in a one-room apartment is practically a rite of passage. As one of the most affordable housing options, studio apartments give you the independence you’ve been looking for – at a budget-friendly price. However, in recent years, the price of studio apartments is already higher than the price of one-bedroom apartments.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy