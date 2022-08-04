National Bowling Day: Celebrate at locally-owned venue near Scottsdale

Mavrix invites Scottsdale residents to celebrate National Bowling Day on Saturday, Aug. 13, with a free game of signature bowling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Mavrix is the ultimate destination for bowling in the Valley, and what better way to spread the love of the game by offering free bowling on National Bowling Day?” said JP Mullan, COO of Octane Entertainment, the parent company of Mavrix and Octane Raceway. “Bring the family to re-discover the fun of bowling and stay for arcade games, laser tag and delicious food from the Trophy Room Grill.”

Offer valid for one game of Signature Bowling for kids and adults. Offer on first come, first served basis. No reservations. Shoe rental not included. Not valid on group bookings or in conjunction with other offers, according to a press release.

Mavrix is located at 9139 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale.

To learn more, visit www.mavrix.com.