ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC Football Game Preview: Week 3

By Wyatt Allsup
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iujie_0h57MWEY00

The USC Trojans take on Fresno State on September 17.

USC’s third game comes against the Fresno State Bulldogs, who put together a strong 10-3 2021 season, including an impressive win against then-No. 13 UCLA in week four.

Senior quarterback Jake Haener, who threw for 4,096 yards and 33 touchdowns in last year’s campaign, will be back for one more season at the head of the Bulldogs’ offense. Jeff Tedford, who last coached at Fresno State in 2019, is also returning once again as head coach for the 2022 season, following Kalen DeBoer’s departure for the head job at Washington.

These two teams last met in August 2019, in what would be West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels’ last game as a Trojan, with USC taking the contest 31-23 at the Coliseum. Kedon Slovis made his debut as the Trojans’ quarterback, replacing the injured Daniels and ultimately leading his team to a victory.

Optimism for the Trojans continues to build as the offseason begins to wind down. In fact, one Las Vegas sportsbook has received more bets on USC to win the title than any other team. If the Trojans are to approach these lofty expectations, winning this non-conference matchup is a must.

Fresno State has put together three 10-win seasons since Tedford took the helm in 2017, including last year’s with DeBoer. However, the Bulldogs do play weaker competition in the Mountain West Conference, and the talent imbalance should tip heavily in USC’s favor for this home matchup.

The Trojans will likely improve to 3-0 on the season as they move into exclusively Pac-12 games, save for the annual meeting with Notre Dame at Thanksgiving.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Friday’s rain broke a Central Valley record

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when the last rainfall had taken place. This error has been corrected. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A rainy start to the day on Friday made for a break from the recent triple-digit temperatures the Central Valley has been experiencing. “It’s very rare to get this moisture […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank

Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
BURBANK, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Welcome to a little oasis inside Fresno’s Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As soon as you walk into the Shinzen Friendship Garden the greenery and terrain make you think you are in the far east. “When they built the garden, they purposely constructed it in that kind of pattern out of Japan. Which is about 80 % mountains,” said Roger Tsuruda, Shinzen Friendship Garden.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Tedford
YourCentralValley.com

Why this airline is dropping its Fresno to LAX route next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Only one airline will directly connect Fresno Yosemite International airport to LAX starting next month after Alaska Airlines revealed that it will be dropping the route. Alaska Airlines officials said Thursday that the operator’s service between FAT and LAX will be suspended starting Sept. 6 – meaning Alaska Airlines will no […]
FRESNO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
clovisroundup.com

GillysGirls Band Performs Live at BlueGrass in the Park

The GillysGirls band performed to a large crowd Friday night for the August, 5 Bluegrass in the Park concert. The family band of sisters, consisting of two pairs of twins, Savannah and Morgan, along with Hailey and Jillian performed at Liberty Park in Clovis as part of the Bluegrass in the Park concert series which provides free bluegrass and old-time music in the park for community members to enjoy.
CLOVIS, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Reedley’s Native People Being Recognized

The simultaneous, yet conflicting, demoralization and romanticism of the Native Peoples of the Americas throughout modern American history is a fascinating and sad phenomenon. They were often portrayed as savages, attacking the pioneers heading west to claim their virgin land under Manifest Destiny. Yet, many amateur genealogists lay claim to Native American inheritance. The divergence of the historical truths of the nature of the American Native Peoples and their treatment throughout recent history continues today. But some are trying to restore some justice.
REEDLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Fresno State#Thanksgiving#American Football#College Football#Usc Football Game Preview#Bulldogs
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mega979.com

Listen to win tickets for Concert For La Raza!

The Valley’s Old School, Mega 97.9 has your chance to score a pair of tickets to Concert For La Raza with Trish Toledo, Baby Bash, special guest Danny Trejo and many more at the Visalia Convention Center on Saturday, August 20. Listen all week for your chance to win during your afternoon drive.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
yourcentralvalley.com

‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Take a guess which big city has the highest rents

Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/usc

Comments / 0

Community Policy