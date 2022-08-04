ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Another 708 new covid cases last week as well as two more deaths reported, 33 virus patients in Rome's hospitals Wednesday

Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXv0J_0h57MVLp00

Between July 28 and Wednesday, 101 people a day — 708 in all — tested positive for covid in Northwest Georgia.

That’s a 16.4% drop from the peak of 847 cases for the week ending July 27, but also the second highest total since the state shifted from daily to weekly updates in mid April.

The recent surge in BA.5 variant cases comes as students are returning to area schools. Rome City Schools has not tracked student and staff cases since classes began on Friday but that could change during the Aug. 8 Rome Board of Education meeting.

The latest covid update comes from the state Department of Public Health and shows two more deaths were reported here in the past week. Since last May, Floyd has seen at least one covid death a week, including this one; Chattooga County reported its first virus fatality in more than a month.

Georgia’s pandemic spread began in March 2020 and, since then, 1,349 people have died from the virus in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties combined. Another 250 deaths have been listed by the state agency as “probable” covid deaths.

The state saw 20,438 new cases last week — down from the July 27 peak of 21,866 — as well as 92 more deaths.

The county-by-county breakdown of new cases posted for this week shows:

♦ Floyd: 241 cases through Wednesday vs. 284 for the week ending July 27.

♦ Bartow: 217 cases vs. 252.

♦ Gordon: 96 cases vs. 118.

♦ Polk: 100 cases vs. 112.

♦ Chattooga: 54 cases vs. 81.

Rome hospitals

On Wednesday, 33 covid patients were being cared for at Rome’s two hospitals. Those totals have remained relatively flat over the past month.

♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 18 patients, up one since Tuesday.

♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 15 patients, down two since Tuesday.

♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.

♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.

Covid testing

The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome.

Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

