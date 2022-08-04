Camp Verde News – Ben Roti Ceramics presents the inaugural Verde Valley Pottery Festival, a collective of Arizona-connected potters committed to expanding the reach and increasing the understanding of contemporary studio pottery. The FREE festival will feature demonstrations, public lectures, and artist displays. This event will feature unique handmade items perfect for the home, garden, and gift-giving!

Join us on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm, & Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 10 am to 3 pm at Ben Roti Ceramics at 2175 S. Glenrose Dr. Camp Verde, AZ 86322 .

Meet 10 talented local and regional artists , including highly regarded professional potters exhibiting in galleries nationwide and juried art festivals throughout the Southwest. Up-and-coming artists whose distinctive designs and signature items are fast becoming contemporary collectibles will also be in attendance.

Shop the diverse range of these artists’ original functional and decorative work. Handmade dishware, elegant ceramic jewelry, sculptural and figurative work, and whimsical and practical home/garden décor will be available – all created on the pottery wheel or using hand-built techniques.

The richness of experience, knowledge, and generosity represented by 2022’s artists will provide learning opportunities for everyone from students to collectors to fellow makers. The weekend will be filled with chances to engage directly with artists during image presentations, demonstrations, discussions, and casual pottery chats.

The Verde Valley Pottery Festival is a family-friendly event for all ages with daily instructor-led kids’ activities, free admission, and free parking. For more information about the Verde Valley Pottery Festival, please visit www.vvpotteryfestival.com

This event is subject to change due to ongoing public health and safety circumstances. See www.vvpotteryfestival.com for the latest information.

This post Verde Valley Pottery Festival 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .