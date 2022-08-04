ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

Verde Valley Pottery Festival 2022

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Camp Verde News – Ben Roti Ceramics presents the inaugural Verde Valley Pottery Festival, a collective of Arizona-connected potters committed to expanding the reach and increasing the understanding of contemporary studio pottery. The FREE festival will feature demonstrations, public lectures, and artist displays. This event will feature unique handmade items perfect for the home, garden, and gift-giving!

Join us on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm, & Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 10 am to 3 pm at Ben Roti Ceramics at 2175 S. Glenrose Dr. Camp Verde, AZ 86322 .

Meet 10 talented local and regional artists , including highly regarded professional potters exhibiting in galleries nationwide and juried art festivals throughout the Southwest. Up-and-coming artists whose distinctive designs and signature items are fast becoming contemporary collectibles will also be in attendance.

Shop the diverse range of these artists’ original functional and decorative work. Handmade dishware, elegant ceramic jewelry, sculptural and figurative work, and whimsical and practical home/garden décor will be available – all created on the pottery wheel or using hand-built techniques.

The richness of experience, knowledge, and generosity represented by 2022’s artists will provide learning opportunities for everyone from students to collectors to fellow makers. The weekend will be filled with chances to engage directly with artists during image presentations, demonstrations, discussions, and casual pottery chats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpbH2_0h57MUT600
Paid Political Ad

The Verde Valley Pottery Festival is a family-friendly event for all ages with daily instructor-led kids’ activities, free admission, and free parking. For more information about the Verde Valley Pottery Festival, please visit www.vvpotteryfestival.com

This event is subject to change due to ongoing public health and safety circumstances. See www.vvpotteryfestival.com for the latest information.

This post Verde Valley Pottery Festival 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

City of Prescott Announces New Organization for Holiday Events

Organizers of the popular holiday events in the City of Prescott will now collaborate on all marketing and sponsorship efforts to reach more local residents and gather financial support from local sponsors. The City of Prescott and Prescott Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced the formation of the official Arizona Christmas...
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Gem and Mineral Show at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley

The Prescott Gem and Mineral Show is at the Findlay Toyota Center this Saturday and Sunday. Over 60 vendors from the Southwest will be in attendance selling everything from slabs, cabochons, beads, finished jewelry, home accessories, equipment, and tools. Additionally, we have a fluorescent booth, geode cutting, face painting, gold panning, demonstrations, a rock identification table, a junior rockhound area, a spinning wheel, and raffle drawings for valuable prizes. Tickets are sold at the door. Admission tickets are cash only. An ATM is available. Parking is free.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents Songbirds on Tour Concert Aug. 14

Sedona News – Celebrate the Nation’s best female songwriters with “Songbirds on Tour” live on stage on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. “Songbirds” features the Nation’s best Female Songwriters in a Nashville style round-robin format, now on tour! Why only women? [...] This post Film Festival presents Songbirds on Tour Concert Aug. 14 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Camp Verde, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Ladies in Black’ encore Aug. 12-18

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the “Festival Flashback” encore return of “Ladies in Black” showing Aug. 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Adapted from the bestselling novel by Madeleine St John and directed by Academy Award-nominated director Bruce Beresford, “Ladies in Black” is an alluring and tender-hearted comedy [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Ladies in Black’ encore Aug. 12-18 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Farmers Market celebrates its 25th Birthday during National Farmers Market Week

Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will celebrate its 25th birthday during National Farmers Market Week next week, August 8 – 13, 2022. The market on August 13 is a particularly special event as PFM will celebrate its 25th birthday with many fun activities including live music, thank-you notes for vendors, a scavenger hunt, photo props and a birthday cake made by Chef Cassandra Hankison, co-owner of BiGA! PFM encourages people to attend the August 13 market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week alongside the people who make the market possible. National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets declared by the US Department of Agriculture. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play in our local food systems and in developing resilience in communities as hubs for local economies and connection.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Fill sandbags at these sites

Sedona News – The City of Sedona provides the following locations for residents to fill sandbags: City Maintenance Yard (by appointment only call 928-203-5063), 2070 Contractors Road City lot adjacent to Sedona Red Rock High School, 935 Upper Red Rock Loop Road Uptown Public Parking Lot, 260 Schnebly Road Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian [...] This post Fill sandbags at these sites originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festivals#Localevent#Local Life#Verde Valley#Studio Pottery#Jewelry#Parade#Camp Verde News
12news.com

Monsoon rain heading to the Valley after soaking Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff area was soaked by multiple inches of rain over the weekend, and the downpour is heading towards the Valley. Flash flood warnings have been in effect throughout the day for multiple northern Arizona communities. Thunderstorms could be heading south later in the night. >>...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Bulk Item Collection Schedule 2022 – City Of Prescott

The City of Prescott will be providing a Bulk Item Collection Event beginning August 29th to assist residential utility customers with disposal of bulky items that do not fit in their regular trash or recycle container. Bulky items include but are not limited to large household items such as mattresses, furniture, BBQ grills, bikes, yard waste and appliances.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum Receives Donation from Clark’s Market

Sedona News – The Sedona Historical Society and Sedona Heritage Museum recently received a gift from Clark’s Market in the Village of Oakcreek as part of the company’s “Non-Profit Mondays” program. During the limited time promotional program, Museum volunteers spent the day in the store meeting and greeting shoppers and collecting receipts. The store then [...] This post Sedona Heritage Museum Receives Donation from Clark’s Market originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Sedona.Biz

Wilderness Safety Class at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Come to the library at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 23rd for a Wilderness Safety Class taught by an 81-year-old veteran outdoorsman, that teaches you how to survive & what to do if you get lost in the wilderness. Around 2,000+ people get lost in the woods each year. Do YOU know [...] This post Wilderness Safety Class at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
prescottenews.com

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Announces a New Program Director

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters (YBBBS) is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Lorig as Program Director. Lorig comes to YBBBS from Omaha, NE, where he worked in church ministry for 17 years. While in ministry he held a variety of positions including teaching in elementary and high schools, as well as being a pastor.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Announces Promotion

Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer has announced the promotion of Sgt. Nancy Roberts to the rank of Lieutenant, effective July 17. Roberts, an Arizona native who grew up in Mayer, began her career with PVPD in January 2006. She attended the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy in January 2006. A year later she achieved the Rookie of the Year award.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Holographic Reality

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Akashic records, The Pleiades, Jesus, Mohammed, solar flares, the Schumann resonance, me and you, spirituality, love (yes, love too), the fifth dimension, ascension, death, enlightenment, ignorance … same, same just different: ideas that attempt to make the inexplicable explicable.  We want our truths to be true. That’s the way we humans [...] This post Holographic Reality originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Things That Go Bump and Por Favor

… it was wonderful to be back on the lake this morning … something special is brought back into the soul. The water level is down almost 20′ from my last visit in early July and the propeller was exploring forgotten contours of the lake bed whilst we plied shallow waters of a diminished lake. [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Things That Go Bump and Por Favor originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Creatures With Wings

… I never tire of looking at creatures with wings, the way they takeoff, fly and land … I sometimes dream of flying and not in my sailplanes or motorglider … I have developed very good sculling techniques to propel myself … like a swimmer in water but now the air behaves in the same [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Creatures With Wings originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents Shibambo and Friends in Concert Aug. 6

Sedona News – Join Baba Vusi Shibambo, a South African multi-instrumentalist and international recording artist, for a lively evening of traditional ancestral and contemporary music taking place on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona, at 7 p.m.  This show will feature Shibambo’s original music based on ancient African tribal rhythms blending [...] This post Film Festival presents Shibambo and Friends in Concert Aug. 6 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
303
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy