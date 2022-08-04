ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Entertainment: Jason Momoa's Water, Less 'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Joker 2'

Flight Attendant Momoa

Jason Momoa is really getting back into the role of Arthur Curry ahead of the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom slated for March 2023. In celebration of his partnership with Hawaiian Airlines, he surprised passengers on a flight to the Aloha State with sustainable aluminum cans of water from his company Mananalu, which wants to put an end to single-use plastics. Hawaiian Airlines is the first company to partner with the water brand.

'Batgirl' Directors Respond

Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are responding after Warner Bros. announced they were shutting down operations, even though filming had been complete and in deep post-production. In a statement, the pair said, "We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can't believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves." The movie was allegedly nixed after Warner Bros. decided its DC comics stories all should be theatrical blockbusters, and Batgirl had originally been conceptualized for streaming on HBO Max.

Grey Heads to Hulu

Fans of Grey's Anatomy will have to get used to seeing Meredith Grey a little less on screen. Ellen Pompeo, who plays the title character on the ABC hit drama, is taking on a new role in an untitled Hulu show. Pompeo will appear in eight episodes, narrate the entire season, and serve as executive producer on the project. The limited series follows a couple and their adopted 8-year-old daughter, who allegedly has a form of dwarfism. But is she who she says she is? So far, no release date for the show has been announced.

'White Lotus' Season 2

White Lotus fans get ready — Season 2 is gearing up to make a return in October. The mystery series is heading to Italy, where a new group of travelers will encounter trouble on their seemingly picture-perfect vacation. Aubrey Plaza, Tom Hollander, and Theo James are among the star-studded cast.

Joker Sequel

Joker: Folie à Deux officially has a release date of October 4, but that isn't the biggest announcement to come from the production this week. Lady Gaga took to Twitter to announce that she will be joining the cast of the film. Creators look to mirror the success of the first installment when it received two Oscars for best actor and original score. At the domestic box office, the film raked in more than $335 million and $1.1 billion globally.

Community Policy