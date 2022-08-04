Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Hello, My Name is Doris’ encore Aug. 12-17

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the “Festival Flashback” encore return of “Hello, My Name is Doris” showing Aug. 12-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

She’s not ready to act her age.

Doris Miller (Academy Award-winner Sally Field) is a shy, eccentric 60-something woman, living alone following the death of her mother, whom she has lived with for her whole life. At the funeral, her brother Todd and his wife Cynthia try to persuade her to sell the house, especially the possessions, as she is a hoarder. Her only close friend is the fiery Roz (Tyne Daly), though she also gets along with Roz’s granddaughter Vivian (Isabella Acres).

On her way to work, where she has been doing data entry for decades, she meets new young co-worker John (Max Greenfield), with whom she is immediately infatuated. Empowered by self-improvement tapes, Doris decides to go after him.

“National treasure Sally Field plays Doris to endearing perfection.” — Vanity Fair

“Sally Field delivers a winning, exuberant and virtuoso performance.” — Indiewire

“A showstopper. Sally Field shines.” — Variety

“Sally Field is so lovable. Funny and real.” — Marie Claire

“Hello, My Name is Doris” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 12-17. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Aug. 12, 13 and 15; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 16 and 17.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

