Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Hello, My Name is Doris’ encore Aug. 12-17

By Sedona.biz Staff
 3 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the “Festival Flashback” encore return of “Hello, My Name is Doris” showing Aug. 12-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

With help from her best friend’s (Tyne Daly) granddaughter (Isabella Acres), a smitten woman (Sally Field) concocts schemes to get the attention of a younger co-worker (Max Greenfield) in her office in “Hello, My Name is Doris”.

She’s not ready to act her age.

Doris Miller (Academy Award-winner Sally Field) is a shy, eccentric 60-something woman, living alone following the death of her mother, whom she has lived with for her whole life. At the funeral, her brother Todd and his wife Cynthia try to persuade her to sell the house, especially the possessions, as she is a hoarder. Her only close friend is the fiery Roz (Tyne Daly), though she also gets along with Roz’s granddaughter Vivian (Isabella Acres).

On her way to work, where she has been doing data entry for decades, she meets new young co-worker John (Max Greenfield), with whom she is immediately infatuated. Empowered by self-improvement tapes, Doris decides to go after him.

“National treasure Sally Field plays Doris to endearing perfection.” — Vanity Fair

“Sally Field delivers a winning, exuberant and virtuoso performance.” — Indiewire

“A showstopper. Sally Field shines.” — Variety

“Sally Field is so lovable. Funny and real.” — Marie Claire

“Hello, My Name is Doris” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 12-17. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Aug. 12, 13 and 15; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 16 and 17.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

This post Sedona Film Fest presents 'Hello, My Name is Doris' encore Aug. 12-17 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Verde Valley Pottery Festival 2022

Camp Verde News – Ben Roti Ceramics presents the inaugural Verde Valley Pottery Festival, a collective of Arizona-connected potters committed to expanding the reach and increasing the understanding of contemporary studio pottery. The FREE festival will feature demonstrations, public lectures, and artist displays. This event will feature unique handmade items perfect for the home, garden, and [...] This post Verde Valley Pottery Festival 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Creatures With Wings

… I never tire of looking at creatures with wings, the way they takeoff, fly and land … I sometimes dream of flying and not in my sailplanes or motorglider … I have developed very good sculling techniques to propel myself … like a swimmer in water but now the air behaves in the same [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Creatures With Wings originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Finding Your Feet’ encore Aug. 5-11

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the “Festival Flashback” encore return of “Finding Your Feet” showing Aug. 5-11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. “Finding Your Feet” features an award-winning all-star cast, including Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Celia Imrie, David Hayman, John Sessions and Joanna Lumley. Sometimes you need a [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Finding Your Feet’ encore Aug. 5-11 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Enedina the Saker Falcon

… Enedina has arrived and this weekend I got to help Michele out at The Hummingbird festival and held Enedina and helped introduce her to the attendees of the festival. She is only three months old and tomorrow she begins her training so that she can join the flying team of International Raptor and Falconry Center. [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Enedina the Saker Falcon originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Verde Valley Musician Christy Fisher Finalist for ISSA Awards

Verde Valley News – Local musician Christy Fisher will walk the red carpet on August 6, 2022 at the Sandy Springs Convention Center in Atlanta, GA for the International Singer-Songwriters Association (ISSA) awards ceremony. Fisher is a finalist for two awards to be presented at the ceremony: Female Album of the Year for her 2021 release Mixed Signals and Female Single of the Year for “I Don’t Want To Love You (But I Do).”
JEROME, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum Receives Donation from Clark’s Market

Sedona News – The Sedona Historical Society and Sedona Heritage Museum recently received a gift from Clark’s Market in the Village of Oakcreek as part of the company’s “Non-Profit Mondays” program. During the limited time promotional program, Museum volunteers spent the day in the store meeting and greeting shoppers and collecting receipts. The store then [...] This post Sedona Heritage Museum Receives Donation from Clark’s Market originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: A Special Beauty While They Are In Flight

… our friends with wings display a wonderful beauty when they are perched and waiting for a reason to fly, but the true beauty occurs when they leave the perch and enter flight. They have complete control over each flight feather as well as their ability to shape the airfoil of their wings. Each flight [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: A Special Beauty While They Are In Flight originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Return of The Renegades

Sedona News – After a pandemic-era break of over 2 years, the Sedona Renegades are back in the saddle! The local artist group is pleased to announce its Summer 2022 Art Exhibit at the Sedona Arts Center. Running from July 31 through August 28, 2022, this show features some of the area’s most gifted and [...] This post Return of The Renegades originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Fill sandbags at these sites

Sedona News – The City of Sedona provides the following locations for residents to fill sandbags: City Maintenance Yard (by appointment only call 928-203-5063), 2070 Contractors Road City lot adjacent to Sedona Red Rock High School, 935 Upper Red Rock Loop Road Uptown Public Parking Lot, 260 Schnebly Road Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian [...] This post Fill sandbags at these sites originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Tommy Muses on His Birthday

On July 24, I celebrated my birthday. Appreciating the birthday wishes from friends and family and those who just love wishing people “Happy Birthday,” a revelation came to me. When we celebrate birthdays, it’s the birthed and not the birther who gets all the attention. It’s not...
SEDONA, AZ
