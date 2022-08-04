Watch now: Hear from Husker players and coaches after Thursday's practice

Read on kearneyhub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Erik Chinander happy with Nebraska's top defensive unit after scrimmage
Saturday was a different kind of scrimmage than Ochaun Mathis expected. Different than what he experienced in four seasons at TCU. It felt more like a game, he said Monday. Players running on and off the field at full speed. Quick situational changes that require quick thinking. “A lot of...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Griffin Everitt to return for one more year
A summer packed with baseball successes confirmed to Griffin Everitt what he had long suspected. He and Nebraska have some unfinished business together. The two-year Husker catcher and co-captain last season will return for one more college campaign, he told the Omaha World-Herald on Sunday. His decision — generally expected after he went undrafted in mid-July — means NU retains one of its most consistent performers who has been a .289 career hitter across 85 career starts.
Kearney Hub
Gibbon man arrested after pursuit, standoff in Omaha
OMAHA — A Gibbon man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit and standoff Friday on Interstate 80 in Omaha. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon has been charged in Douglas County Court for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and traffic violations.
Comments / 0