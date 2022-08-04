ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

Job fairs continue amid teacher shortage

By Jeff Hager
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
On this day, Perry Hall Middle School has thrown open its doors to job applicants, and Donna McCormick is hoping to land a position.

“I’m actually recently retired, and then the economy went, ‘Pfffttt’, and I figured it can’t hurt to have some extra income,” said McCormick.

The school system is apparently short on positions from food service workers and crossing guards, to bus drivers and attendants, but over the summer, teachers have been some of the toughest hires.

As recently as a few weeks ago, school administrators say they hired 400 teachers, but needed at least 400 more, and at this point, they no longer want to discuss the specifics.

“I don’t have a specific number for you today, but I can say we are processing folks as quickly as possible to meet the Aug. 22 start date for new teachers,” said Brad Kouyoumjian with BCPS Human Resources.

The system is adding a number of substitute teachers as well to plug into any unfilled positions, but to hear Principal Lisa Perry talk, at least here at Perry Hall Middle School, that may not be a problem.

“I need math and I need physical education,” Perry told us.

That’s right. She only needs two more teachers for a school that carries 120 of them, although McCormick won’t be one of them.

She says she’d rather work in the cafeteria, than a classroom.

“Oh, no, I’m not a teacher,” said McCormick.

“Do you have a lot of respect for what they do?” we asked.

“Oh, my God. They’re saints,” she replied.

