'Manufactured crisis': White House says China overreacting to Pelosi Taiwan trip

Related
Hunter's vice: Joe Biden reportedly met with Chinese businessmen tied to son at White House in 2014
Joe Biden reportedly met with two Chinese businessmen tied to Hunter Biden's company at the White House in 2014, according to White House visitor logs.
'The United States will find you and take you out': Quotes of the Week
This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) embarked on a controversial trip to Taiwan, President Joe Biden announced the death of a top terrorist leader, and Washington reacted to an expansive spending proposal unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).
North Korea calls Pelosi ‘destroyer of international peace’
North Korea has launched a blistering attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her high-profile Asia trip.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Ted Cruz gets quite the reaction at CPAC when announcing pronouns
At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told the crowd he had picked his pronouns.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor arrested after hit-and-run car crash
A former CNN anchor has been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Stimulus check 2022: Direct one-time $300 payments to be sent out this month in Hawaii
People living in the Aloha State can expect a little more money in their pockets before too long.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Alex Jones at CPAC
DALLAS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) defended Alex Jones at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, the same day he was ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a victim of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Over 600 catfish captured in Mississippi River fishing bust
At least five men are facing penalties following a Mississippi River fishing bust that saw Louisiana officials seize more than 600 catfish Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Witness to fireball LA car crash reveals baby was ejected right in front of her
A helpless bystander at a Los Angeles, California, gas station was horrified by the sight of a baby in peril as she witnessed a fiery crash that left six dead on Thursday.
Wisconsin 2020 election investigator gets 'surprise' at Trump rally
Special counsel Michael Gableman is rallying behind the Trump-backed primary rival of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, spurning the top lawmaker who hired him to investigate the 2020 election.
WATCH: Mike Lindell claims '54 countries have been taken by the machines'
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed during a Friday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that 54 countries had failed what he called the "trial of the machines."
Meet the Senate adviser who can kill the Inflation Reduction Act
There is one obstacle looming over the Democrats' prospects of enacting their sought-after spending legislative breakthrough dubbed the Inflation Reduction: the enigmatic Senate parliamentarian.
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
68K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 1