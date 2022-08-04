Local man heads to court over fine for having umbrella on beach

Read on www.wtsp.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Bay News 9
Volunteers needed for Hillsborough County botanical garden
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to lend a hand at Eureka Springs Conservation Park in Tampa. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is the only 31-acre botanical garden in Hillsborough County’s entire park system. Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to maintain the park. Volunteer Brandon...
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
Hillsborough deputies: Person robs TD Bank on Dale Mabry Highway
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the TD Bank location in Carrollwood. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's gathering information on what happened at the bank. It's located at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Floyd Road. No other information...
Pinellas County leaders nearly complete 75 mile loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can nearly travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
City of Tampa kicks off list of weeklong events ahead of '813 Day'
TAMPA, Fla. — Monday is the beginning of 813-week events in the city of Tampa. 813 Day is special because it’s the one day of the year that matches Tampa’s area code. Sparkman Wharf is marking the occasion with a charity event benefitting non-profit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.
'Live to see another day': Shark caught in crab trap set free by deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this week, a lucky shark was set free by Pinellas County deputies after getting caught in a crab trap. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post they were flagged down by a citizen who reported the shark had been caught in the trap.
Florida prosecutor vows to fight Gov. DeSantis suspension
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week from...
Florida Chick-fil-A fined more than $12K for child labor violations
A Chick-fil-A restaurant in west-central Florida was fined more than $12,000 in civil penalties after investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor found child labor violations. In a news release, the franchise in Tampa, owned by Carlos Brito of Brito Enterprises, was found to have violated laws involving how long...
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
HCSO: Hillsborough County Jail employee arrested after argument turns physical
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after an argument turned physical on Saturday.
Hillsborough County deputies look for alleged credit card thieves
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for two men accused of breaking into cars and stealing credit cards.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway
Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads. From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite®, an asphalt pavement...
Largo man charged after hitting pregnant woman in belly, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday for allegedly batterying a pregnant woman in St. Petersburg, according to an affidavit.
Plant City Man Killed In Early Morning Lakeland Crash
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near Memorial Boulevard and the Interstate 4 access ramp. Prior to the crash, the driver of a 2005 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on Memorial Boulevard.
10 Tampa Bay partners with education foundations for back-to-school supply drive
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, 10 Tampa Bay teamed up with the Education Foundations from both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties as part of an effort to collect school supplies to help students and teachers. Our team showed up to collect donations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug....
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants
TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution
St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
WATCH: Pinellas deputies save 6-foot shark stuck in crab trap
A video from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office showed deputies wrestle with a a nearly 6-foot long shark as they struggled to cut it free from a crab earlier in the week.
995qyk.com
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles. It’s been 30 years in the making. After Covid, the activity on The Pinellas Trail exploded to over 2,000,000 (yep 2 million) users per year. Now that this final 6.7 mile North Gap has been completed we have a complete 75 mile loop. The newly completed Gap runs from Enterprise road in Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr Park in Palm Harbor. Still a few minor improvements to be done, including a bridge over a Lake Tarpon canal. Source ABCActionNews.
