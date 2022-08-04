Termination hearing for Uvalde schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo delayed again

A termination hearing to determine the future of the Uvalde, Texas , school district's police chief, Pete Arredondo , was postponed for the second time on Wednesday.

The hearing, which was scheduled for Thursday, had already been delayed once from its original date of July 23.

UVALDE SCHOOL POLICE CHIEF PETE ARREDONDO PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

"However, to once again ensure Pete Arredondo’s due process rights are met, the district has agreed to postpone the second date of the hearing at the request of Pete Arredondo’s attorney due to a scheduling conflict," a Uvalde school district spokesperson told Fox News.

He was placed on unpaid administrative leave last month.

"Because of the lack of clarity that remains and the unknown timing of when I will receive the results of the investigation, I have made the decision to place Chief Arredondo on administrative leave effective on this date," said Uvalde school district Superintendent Hal Harrell in a statement on June 22.

Harrell has recommended that Arredondo be fired, according to KTSA News.

Arredondo has been the target of criticism surrounding law enforcement's response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead in May. Arredondo has been grilled for why it took authorities more than 70 minutes before they confronted and killed the 18-year-old gunman.

State and federal agencies have opened investigations into the shooting, scrutinizing the timeline of the law enforcement response.

The new date for Arredondo's hearing has not been announced yet.