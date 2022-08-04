ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Southwest VA real estate duo sentenced for wire fraud

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOXfo_0h57LWCL00

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A husband and wife real estate team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Thursday.

JCPD: Man reportedly robs 2 at gunpoint, arrested month later

According to the release from the United States Attorney’s office, Jesse Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley DeLoach both pled guilty in Feb. 2022 to wire fraud and were sentenced on Thursday to 15 months each in federal prison. In addition to the prison sentence, the real estate duo agreed to pay $146,273 in restitution.

The DeLoaches owned a real estate agency called Koltown Properties, Inc. that operated in Southwest Virginia, according to court documents. The defendants are reported to have created nineteen phony residential sales contracts and submitted them to multiple advance commission companies throughout the country from March 2016 to November 2019 to fraudulently obtain money.

An advance commission company provides financial services to real estate agents by assisting them with cash flow. Real estate agents may sell portions of their pending commissions on legitimate residential sales contracts in exchange for access to cash before the closing date.

JC hires 3rd-party group to investigate JCPD’s handling of sexual assault cases

The DeLoaches created false sales contracts for properties they knew were not under contract or they listed buyers and sellers who didn’t exist, altered valid residential sales to double their claimed sales commissions, and created fake title companies, the release states. The DeLoaches reportedly obtained over $300,000 in advance sales commissions over the span of their schemes.

The FBI and the Virginia State Police investigated the case with assistance from the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador of the FBI made the announcement on Thursday.

Assistant U.S. General Attorney Lena L. Busscher is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Southwest Virginia husband and wife realtor team sentenced for fraud

ABINGDON, Va. – A Wise County husband and wife were sentenced for wire fraud while working together as a realtor team in Southwest Virginia, according to the Department of Justice. The couple, Jessee DeLoach and Natasha DeLoach, both pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February 2022, and on Friday,...
ABINGDON, VA
supertalk929.com

Prisoner Attack Guard Receives Additional Prison Sentence, Plus Drug Charges

An inmate in Southwest Virginia, who received contraband from a visitor to the Lee Penitentiary in Duffield is now sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for assaulting a correctional officer. 38 year old Michael Selvidge’s case was pending when he was being held in another prison when he attacked an officer by striking him numerous times with his fists. During the attack, Selvidge took the officer’s pepper spray and emptied it onto the officers face and body. Selvidge received a nine year sentence for introducing drugs into a penal facility and an additional three years for assaulting the officer.
DUFFIELD, VA
WJHL

Elizabethton man sentenced to 10 years for unlawfully having handgun

(WJHL) — An Elizabethton man on Monday pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun illegally. A release from District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin revealed Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, received a 10-year sentence — 30% of which he must serve before parole eligibility. The charge and guilty plea stemmed from a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrest. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Fbi#Real Estate Brokerage#Southwest Virginia#Abingdon#Koltown Properties Inc
WVNS

Richlands man arrested on several charges including DUI

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Officers with the Richlands Police Department responded to a call at Richlands High School on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. One man was asked to leave Ernie Hicks stadium, as staff reportedly said the man was intoxicated. They also noticed he had a gun with him while inside […]
cbs19news

Inmate sentenced on charges for drug trafficking, assaulting corrections officer

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An inmate in a facility in Virginia will spend more time in prison for trafficking drugs and assaulting an officer. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 38-year-old Michael Selvidge assaulted and pepper-sprayed a corrections officer at the Western Virginia Regional Jail while awaiting sentencing on drug charges.
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Wise County Sheriff’s Office hires new SRO through federal grant

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer. According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va. The grant came through the Virginia […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90

(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WCSO: 3 charged for trying to sneak drugs into jail

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced it recently changed inmate mail delivery procedures to crack down on contraband in the jail. A release from the agency Friday revealed that jail staff copies the mail in front of inmates and locks the original into a bin “to be shredded at a later […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch reopens

NORTON — A week after flash flooding struck Wise County, the U.S. Forest Service has reopened one public recreation site in the Clinch Ranger District. USFS officials announced on Friday that the North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch opened for public use Friday. The launch area was closed on July 28 after flooding in the Pound area.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City employees' paychecks delayed Friday by holiday, payroll system issues

Johnson City employees' paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday. According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll "due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay."
WJHL

‘We’ll be back’: Neon, KY mayor addresses disastrous flood

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a week later, people in Letcher County are still cleaning up debris and damage from the deadly flood, especially in Fleming-Neon. “Our little town at some points had 12 to 15 feet of water,” Mayor of Neon, Susan Polis said. “All of our businesses and churches and homes above […]
FLEMING-NEON, KY
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy