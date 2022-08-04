Read on www.pymnts.com
Capify Announces £40 million Fund in Response to UK SMBs’ Difficulties
Seeing small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the U.K. buffeted by inflation and struggling to get financing from traditional lending sources, specialist SMB lender Capify has announced a £40 million fund for businesses that need a lifeline or want to invest and grow. Funding of up to £500,000 will...
Stake CEO: Japan Should Lower Crypto Tax
Japan should lower corporate taxes on cryptocurrencies to retain its base of entrepreneurs, one of the country’s leading crypto business people said Monday (Aug. 8). “At least 20 or more” firms have moved abroad due to taxes, Sota Watanabe, CEO of Web3 infrastructure firm Stake Technologies Pte., told Bloomberg News.
Deutsche Bank Taps Traydstream for Automated Document Checking
Deutsche Bank will be working with Traydstream to automate document checking, a press release from Traydstream says. Deutsche Bank will work on digitizing and automating its documentary trade business, with more control and an assurance of scalability for profitable growth. The goal is to boost corporates’ experience in the letters...
Today in Crypto: Binance Launches First LatAm Payments Card in Argentina; Coinbase to Give BlackRock Clients Access to Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has teamed with Mastercard to launch its Binance Card in Argentina, the first Latin American country to have the product. Issued by Credencial Payments, the card lets Binance users in Argentina who have a valid national ID make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and BNB, at Mastercard merchants around the world.
Regulators Fail to Rein In Risk of Shadow Banking, Former BoE Official Says
U.K. financial regulators haven’t tackled risks adequately, ex-Bank of England governor Paul Tucker says, and now they should construct a “comprehensive” new policy. Tucker said the BoE had been working inadequately on the “shadow banking” sector, which refers to a wide swathe of entities connected to banking, including bond funds, private lenders and companies working in crypto.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
Economist: Tougher Regulation Needed While Stablecoins Make Their Case for Innovation
Stablecoins may be able to help crypto’s hot potato problem, but they aren’t going to stop investors from getting burned. Which is why it’s time for a far tougher and more stringent set of regulations governing how they are backed and how they are used, David Evans, chairman of Global Economics Group, told PYMNTS recently.
In-House Credit Bureaus Let Trading Partners Make Faster Lending Decisions
While the buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution has exploded in recent years and continues to transform payments in the business-to-consumer (B2C) space, similar models like trade credit have been around for decades, if not centuries, defining how much time buyers have — often 30 to 60 days — to pay suppliers back for goods purchased.
Pomelo Pay CEO: B2C Payments Have Raised the Bar for B2B
Today, consumers demand a convenient and hassle-free checkout experience, whether online or in-store. In Europe, that means that physical retailers need to offer whichever contactless payment methods are popular in their local market, either NFC or QR code based. For online stores, there are even more options to consider, with the bar now set at a seamless one-click checkout that supports multiple digital wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options.
NEW REPORT: Ukraine Banker Says Fast Digital Payments Critical in Times of Crisis
As the world faces multiple instances of business disruption and marketplace uncertainty, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may be at even greater risk of financial harm than larger businesses when payments are late or difficult to manage. The digital modernization of payments was once thought of as a nice-to-have option, but it has become a vital process for SMBs, especially those facing uncertainty.
Signs of Life but No Renaissance for Payments SPACs
In payments, the rebound in SPAC listings — if we can call it that — will likely be a short one. We wonder: Is the spate of recent headlines surrounding payments firms and FinTechs and other digital upstarts coming public via these once-blistering-got vehicles a green shoot opportunity or simply the special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) running to get deals done before the two-year clock runs out?
90% of Small Businesses Still Plagued by B2B Paperwork
An overwhelming number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) still have much work to do on the march to digitization, according to “AP Automation Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Beanworks collaboration. Even businesses that have entirely digitized their consumer-facing operations may still have work to do in transforming their business-to-business (B2B) processes. One of the most critical business functions in need of digitization is invoicing.
Ethereum 2.0 May Be Greener, but Is It Scalable Enough for Payments?
Next month, the Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to make the long-awaited switch to a much more environmentally-friendly Ethereum 2.0, which will in turn set the stage for a vast scalability increase that will, in theory, allow it to compete as a large-scale payments network on par with Visa and Mastercard.
Bankruptcy Court Says Voyager Digital Can Return $270M to Customers
Cryptocurrency firm Voyager Digital has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York to return $270 million in cash to its customers, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. Customers should be allowed access to a custodial account held at Metropolitan Commercial Bank, said the ruling of the judge...
Indian Firm CredAble Raises $9M to Grow Working Capital Financing Platform
Indian working capital solution provider CredAble has raised $9 million via an equity infusion from Indian bank Axis Bank and CredAble’s existing investor OAKS Asset Management, APN News reported Friday (Aug. 5). CredAble’s working capital platform caters to Indian companies of all sizes, and the company aims to make...
Virtual Cards Boost Money Mobility for Corporate Spend Management
Consumers have grown accustomed to the idea of low-friction digital payments and account transfers, and businesses that are not keeping up with the push for money mobility ubiquity risk frustrating customers and losing their business. Digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps continue to grow as a regular feature of consumers’ everyday lives. A nearly endless set of options for financial servicers accounts, from banking to P2P apps, inundate these same consumers, and new account openings continue to rise.
Block’s Bet on BNPL and Cash App Offsets Beating From Bitcoin
For Block, the parent company of Square, bitcoin’s been a drag on results, and Cash App has been a boon. Block posted Q2 results that showed that the company’s movement to expand its ecosystem, linking sellers and buyers, is bearing fruit, even as growth may be slowing. And...
Open Document Firm Legado Acquiring WonderBill
Legado has acquired London-based consumer and B2B bill management technology firm WonderBill, the open document and data company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 9). Founded in 2016, WonderBill provides technology that lets consumers manage all their household bills and subscriptions. Legado says it will repurpose this technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform.
Data Brief: 76% of Merchants Prefer Third-Party Chargeback Tools to Manage Disputes
An unwelcome side effect of the eCommerce and digital payments boom is the burden of chargebacks and disputes, and more merchants and brands are finding they are better handled by specialized third-party solutions with advanced dispute resolution capabilities. In the study “Dispute-Prevention Solutions: Protecting Profits and Customer Relationships With Third-Party...
