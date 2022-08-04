ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Today in B2B Payments: Embedded Finance in B2B Payments Means Customer Convenience; Open Communication and Tight Oversight for CFOs in 2022

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Binance Launches First LatAm Payments Card in Argentina; Coinbase to Give BlackRock Clients Access to Crypto

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has teamed with Mastercard to launch its Binance Card in Argentina, the first Latin American country to have the product. Issued by Credencial Payments, the card lets Binance users in Argentina who have a valid national ID make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and BNB, at Mastercard merchants around the world.
MARKETS
pymnts

Pomelo Pay CEO: B2C Payments Have Raised the Bar for B2B

Today, consumers demand a convenient and hassle-free checkout experience, whether online or in-store. In Europe, that means that physical retailers need to offer whichever contactless payment methods are popular in their local market, either NFC or QR code based. For online stores, there are even more options to consider, with the bar now set at a seamless one-click checkout that supports multiple digital wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options.
NFL
pymnts

CFPB Probes Goldman Sachs Credit Card Operations

Goldman Sachs said Thursday (Aug. 4) it is cooperating with an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) into its credit card business. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the investment banker said the CFPB probe was looking at Goldman’s “credit card account management practices, including with respect to the application of refunds, crediting of nonconforming payments, billing error resolution, advertisements, and reporting to credit bureaus.”
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Business Software#Global Payments#Cfos#B2b#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Ach
pymnts

Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform

Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout

With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
RETAIL
pymnts

Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?

Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pymnts

Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam

Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Signs of Life but No Renaissance for Payments SPACs

In payments, the rebound in SPAC listings — if we can call it that — will likely be a short one. We wonder: Is the spate of recent headlines surrounding payments firms and FinTechs and other digital upstarts coming public via these once-blistering-got vehicles a green shoot opportunity or simply the special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) running to get deals done before the two-year clock runs out?
MARKETS
pymnts

Virtual Cards Boost Money Mobility for Corporate Spend Management

Consumers have grown accustomed to the idea of low-friction digital payments and account transfers, and businesses that are not keeping up with the push for money mobility ubiquity risk frustrating customers and losing their business. Digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps continue to grow as a regular feature of consumers’ everyday lives. A nearly endless set of options for financial servicers accounts, from banking to P2P apps, inundate these same consumers, and new account openings continue to rise.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

All-in-One Platform Migration: SMBs’ Will Needs to Find a Way

The Future of Business Payables Innovation: How New B2B Payment Options Can Transform the SMB Back Office, a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, reveals there is widespread will to adopt all-in-one, seamless business-to-business (B2B) payments management solutions to address pressing pain points:. 72% of accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) executives...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

NEW REPORT: Ukraine Banker Says Fast Digital Payments Critical in Times of Crisis

As the world faces multiple instances of business disruption and marketplace uncertainty, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may be at even greater risk of financial harm than larger businesses when payments are late or difficult to manage. The digital modernization of payments was once thought of as a nice-to-have option, but it has become a vital process for SMBs, especially those facing uncertainty.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Thailand Moves CBDC Study to Pilot Stage Without Plans for Issuance

The Bank Of Thailand (BOK) is moving its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) study to the pilot phase but said it has no plans in the works right now to issue a coin. “In addition to previous Wholesale CBDC projects and Proof-of-Concept Retail CBDC testing with corporates, the BOT deems it necessary to extend the scope of Retail CBDC development to a Pilot phase in which real-life application of Retail CBDC will be conducted in cooperation with the private sector within a limited scale,” the BOT said in a press release on Friday (Aug. 5).
WORLD
pymnts

Israel: At the Confluence of FinTech, Cybersecurity Innovation

Israel is well known as a world leader in cybersecurity and a critical innovation hub driving the development of tools and resources aimed at fighting cybercrime and managing the increased digital security risks organizations face today. Investors know this all too well. According to Israel National Cyber Directorate, in 2021,...
WORLD
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy