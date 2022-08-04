Today in B2B Payments: Embedded Finance in B2B Payments Means Customer Convenience; Open Communication and Tight Oversight for CFOs in 2022

Read on www.pymnts.com
Today in Crypto: Binance Launches First LatAm Payments Card in Argentina; Coinbase to Give BlackRock Clients Access to Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has teamed with Mastercard to launch its Binance Card in Argentina, the first Latin American country to have the product. Issued by Credencial Payments, the card lets Binance users in Argentina who have a valid national ID make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and BNB, at Mastercard merchants around the world.
EMEA Daily: Wirex Credit Launches in UK and Expands Crypto Collateral Options; Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Wirex launches its credit solution in the U.K., healthcare startup Cera raises $320 million, and PYMNTS spoke to the CEO of South Africa-based FinTech Stitch. Digital-first home healthcare provider Cera has raised $320 million in equity and debt funding, which will allow...
Pomelo Pay CEO: B2C Payments Have Raised the Bar for B2B
Today, consumers demand a convenient and hassle-free checkout experience, whether online or in-store. In Europe, that means that physical retailers need to offer whichever contactless payment methods are popular in their local market, either NFC or QR code based. For online stores, there are even more options to consider, with the bar now set at a seamless one-click checkout that supports multiple digital wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options.
CFPB Probes Goldman Sachs Credit Card Operations
Goldman Sachs said Thursday (Aug. 4) it is cooperating with an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) into its credit card business. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the investment banker said the CFPB probe was looking at Goldman’s “credit card account management practices, including with respect to the application of refunds, crediting of nonconforming payments, billing error resolution, advertisements, and reporting to credit bureaus.”
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?
Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam
Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
Signs of Life but No Renaissance for Payments SPACs
In payments, the rebound in SPAC listings — if we can call it that — will likely be a short one. We wonder: Is the spate of recent headlines surrounding payments firms and FinTechs and other digital upstarts coming public via these once-blistering-got vehicles a green shoot opportunity or simply the special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) running to get deals done before the two-year clock runs out?
In-House Credit Bureaus Let Trading Partners Make Faster Lending Decisions
While the buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution has exploded in recent years and continues to transform payments in the business-to-consumer (B2C) space, similar models like trade credit have been around for decades, if not centuries, defining how much time buyers have — often 30 to 60 days — to pay suppliers back for goods purchased.
Virtual Cards Boost Money Mobility for Corporate Spend Management
Consumers have grown accustomed to the idea of low-friction digital payments and account transfers, and businesses that are not keeping up with the push for money mobility ubiquity risk frustrating customers and losing their business. Digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps continue to grow as a regular feature of consumers’ everyday lives. A nearly endless set of options for financial servicers accounts, from banking to P2P apps, inundate these same consumers, and new account openings continue to rise.
All-in-One Platform Migration: SMBs’ Will Needs to Find a Way
The Future of Business Payables Innovation: How New B2B Payment Options Can Transform the SMB Back Office, a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, reveals there is widespread will to adopt all-in-one, seamless business-to-business (B2B) payments management solutions to address pressing pain points:. 72% of accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) executives...
NEW REPORT: Ukraine Banker Says Fast Digital Payments Critical in Times of Crisis
As the world faces multiple instances of business disruption and marketplace uncertainty, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may be at even greater risk of financial harm than larger businesses when payments are late or difficult to manage. The digital modernization of payments was once thought of as a nice-to-have option, but it has become a vital process for SMBs, especially those facing uncertainty.
Economist: Tougher Regulation Needed While Stablecoins Make Their Case for Innovation
Stablecoins may be able to help crypto’s hot potato problem, but they aren’t going to stop investors from getting burned. Which is why it’s time for a far tougher and more stringent set of regulations governing how they are backed and how they are used, David Evans, chairman of Global Economics Group, told PYMNTS recently.
Thailand Moves CBDC Study to Pilot Stage Without Plans for Issuance
The Bank Of Thailand (BOK) is moving its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) study to the pilot phase but said it has no plans in the works right now to issue a coin. “In addition to previous Wholesale CBDC projects and Proof-of-Concept Retail CBDC testing with corporates, the BOT deems it necessary to extend the scope of Retail CBDC development to a Pilot phase in which real-life application of Retail CBDC will be conducted in cooperation with the private sector within a limited scale,” the BOT said in a press release on Friday (Aug. 5).
Pine Labs Payments Unit Plural Expects Exponential Growth Within 2 Years
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform company Pine Labs’ online payments processing division Plural is anticipated to grow 10 to 15 times in the next two years and earn $4 to $5 billion in monthly transactions within two years from the $380 million it’s currently taking in now. “Offline payments...
Caterpillar’s Q2: How Companies Reap Rewards From Digital Seeds Planted Years Ago
As ye sow, so shall ye reap, as the saying goes. But when it comes to investments in eCommerce and other digitization efforts, it can take more than one season for corporate efforts to bear fruit. Cis a case in point. During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO Jim Umpleby...
Israel: At the Confluence of FinTech, Cybersecurity Innovation
Israel is well known as a world leader in cybersecurity and a critical innovation hub driving the development of tools and resources aimed at fighting cybercrime and managing the increased digital security risks organizations face today. Investors know this all too well. According to Israel National Cyber Directorate, in 2021,...
