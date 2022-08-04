ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Authorities seeking information on man in relation to stabbing incident

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnzhP_0h57KrVH00

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities with the Wheeling Police Department are currently seeking information on a man in relation to a stabbing accident that occured Sunday.

Wheeling Police announced Thursday that a warrant has been obtained for the arrest of Curtis McGhee Jr. on three counts of malicious wounding.

The warrant issued is in relation to a Wheeling Island stabbing incident which took place on June 30, 2022.

The following identifying information was provided on McGhee in the announcement:

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Age: 47

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’11

Weight: 190

Those with information pertaining to the incident in question, or to McGhee’s whereabouts, are encouraged to contact authorities at (304) 234-3664 or (877) TIPS-4US. More information can be found at the Wheeling Police website.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Police looking for person of interest in Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department announced on Monday that it needs help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown. At approximately 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a shots heard call on Wall Street in downtown Morgantown. According to the Morgantown Police Department, several people […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

This deadly opioid could be hiding inside drugs

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s so dangerous, a tiny amount can kill a vast number of people. With more than two pounds of fentanyl seized in Wheeling after a major drug bust, it’s worth asking—why is the opioid spreading so quickly? U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says it’s becoming more common for dealers to mix fentanyl […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Man, WV
WDTV

Fairmont man charged with threatening to kidnap woman

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was charged after officers said he threatened to kidnap a woman at a home in May. On May 30, Nevin Daniels, 28, struck a woman, drug her into a closet, shut the door and secured it so she could not escape, according to a criminal complaint.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man shot by police; homemade bomb found inside house

OHIO- Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown, Ohio. According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II. The father told police that the suspect had shot in his direction […]
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheeling Island#Violent Crime#Tips 4us
WTRF

Wheeling police looking for Curtis McGhee Jr.

WHEELING, W.Va. )WTRF) – Wheeling Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Curtis McGhee, Jr., on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing Incident on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man admits to firearm charge

WHEELING- Darius Alexander Savage, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Savage, 24, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Stealing Firearm from a Dealer.” Savage admitted to stealing three pistols from a licensed firearms dealer in February 2022 in Ohio County. Savage faces up to […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Man attempted suicide out of building in Wheeling

UPDATE: Wheeling police say the man attempted suicide WHEELING- A man in Wheeling fell out of a six-story window in Wheeling on Wednesday. Officials say it happened at 601 Main St at Riverview Towers. Wheeling Police were on the scene investigating. The man was immediately rushed to Wheeling Hospital. There is no information on the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Federal indictments returned, leaders praise community, ask for continued help

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — U.S Attorney William Ihlenfeld held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss significance of drug and firearm cases in the area. Ihlenfeld and local law enforcement from Ohio County, Wheeling Police, Belmont County, and Pennsylvania State Troopers were on hand to talk about four recent federal grand jury indictments.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine

WHEELING- A federal grand jury returned indictments on Tuesday against alleged large-scale dealers of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine operating in Ohio County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle” Yesterday, Solomon Watters, age 26 of Cleveland, Ohio was indicted for conspiring to distribute […]
WTAP

Milford Eagle, III indicted on 15 counts by Washington County Grand Jury

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man police arrested and charged with rape involving a one-year-old has been indicted on 15 counts. 27-year-old Milford Eagles, III was indicted on six counts of first-degree felony rape, five counts of second-degree felony Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, and three counts of fourth-degree felony Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person by the Washington County Grand Jury.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Friday morning. The call for the fire on Old Mill Road came in around 11:06 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said there are no reported injuries, and the fire is...
JANE LEW, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ladders raised in honor of longtime Glen Dale fire chief

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ladders were raised this morning for a firefighter who gave decades of service to Glen Dale. Norman Pastorius passed away this week following an illness. He served in the city’s fire department for nearly 50 years, 20 of which were as fire chief. McMechen and Sherrard emergency vehicles were […]
GLEN DALE, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy