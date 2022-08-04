Authorities seeking information on man in relation to stabbing incident

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities with the Wheeling Police Department are currently seeking information on a man in relation to a stabbing accident that occured Sunday.

Wheeling Police announced Thursday that a warrant has been obtained for the arrest of Curtis McGhee Jr. on three counts of malicious wounding.

The warrant issued is in relation to a Wheeling Island stabbing incident which took place on June 30, 2022.

The following identifying information was provided on McGhee in the announcement:

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Age: 47

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’11

Weight: 190

Those with information pertaining to the incident in question, or to McGhee’s whereabouts, are encouraged to contact authorities at (304) 234-3664 or (877) TIPS-4US. More information can be found at the Wheeling Police website.