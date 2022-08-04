Authorities seeking information on man in relation to stabbing incident
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities with the Wheeling Police Department are currently seeking information on a man in relation to a stabbing accident that occured Sunday.
Wheeling Police announced Thursday that a warrant has been obtained for the arrest of Curtis McGhee Jr. on three counts of malicious wounding.
The warrant issued is in relation to a Wheeling Island stabbing incident which took place on June 30, 2022.
The following identifying information was provided on McGhee in the announcement:
Gender: Male
Race: Black
Age: 47
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5’11
Weight: 190
Those with information pertaining to the incident in question, or to McGhee’s whereabouts, are encouraged to contact authorities at (304) 234-3664 or (877) TIPS-4US. More information can be found at the Wheeling Police website.
