Polk County to conduct random student searches as part of new safety procedure

Letter: Polk County Animal Control from a Vet
The writer of the attached letter below is by G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH. Weedon has been trying to have discussions with the County Commissioners and Sheriff Grady Judd about these issues for the past three years and NO one would talk to him, why?. The Lakeland Gazette has found...
Hillsborough County schools still looking to fill job openings heading into the new school year
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students across the Tampa Bay area are set to go back to school this week. For Hillsborough County schools, the first day back is Wednesday, however, the district is still facing staffing issues. “We do face challenges trying to win the talent war....
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee accused of domestic violence battery
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An employee with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for domestic violence battery on Saturday, the sheriff's office said in a news release. At around 10 p.m., Detention Corporal Calvin Edwards, who works in the jail division of the sheriff's office, was involved in...
Polk schools to conduct random searches on students to look for weapons
In an effort to deter and prevent the presence of weapons on campus, middle and high school students in Polk County can expect random searches when school returns Aug. 10.
HCSO: Hillsborough County Jail employee arrested after argument turns physical
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after an argument turned physical on Saturday.
Bay News 9
Polk County Schools to start random weapons checks
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Safety is a top issue for school district superintendents. Many are introducing new safety protocols to keep students safe as they embark on a new school year. What You Need To Know. Polk schools to conduct random searches of students for weapons or other items.
At least 1 person killed in Hillsborough County crash
FORT LONESOME, Fla. — Authorities are responding to a deadly crash Monday afternoon in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The agency confirms State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road is closed. At least one person is said to have died in the crash. It's not yet...
suncoastnews.com
Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
fox35orlando.com
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody and the child he reportedly held hostage is safe and unharmed following a domestic disturbance early Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called out to the Grand Beach By Diamond Resorts on Lake Bryan Beach...
Hillsborough deputies: Person robs TD Bank on Dale Mabry Highway
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the TD Bank location in Carrollwood. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's gathering information on what happened at the bank. It's located at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Floyd Road. No other information...
Plant City Man Killed In Early Morning Lakeland Crash
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near Memorial Boulevard and the Interstate 4 access ramp. Prior to the crash, the driver of a 2005 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on Memorial Boulevard.
floridianpress.com
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension
Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
Florida Cold Case Solved After 15 Years With Fingerprint Technology
In January 2007, Felix Paguada-Lopez was the victim of a brutal home invasion where he was shot and killed. The case remained unsolved for 15 years. This month, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Cold Case Unit secured an arrest warrant for Cameron
Hillsborough County deputies look for alleged credit card thieves
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for two men accused of breaking into cars and stealing credit cards.
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
Florida Chick-fil-A fined more than $12K for child labor violations
A Chick-fil-A restaurant in west-central Florida was fined more than $12,000 in civil penalties after investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor found child labor violations. In a news release, the franchise in Tampa, owned by Carlos Brito of Brito Enterprises, was found to have violated laws involving how long...
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says he is ready to fight back
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren says he is fighting back after the governor announced his suspension on Thursday. Warren said during a call on Friday morning that his team will be looking at their legal options in the upcoming days and will figure out the best course of action.
Remains found in Pasco County may be tied to love triangle murders in PA, police say
Authorities believe the remains of a woman uncovered at a home in Pasco County are tied to a love triangle and double homicide in Pennsylvania.
Pasco County superintendent strikes down on student discipline heading into school year
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County superintendent Kurt Browning made sure to let parents get a message before the new school year starts — educate kids on the consequences of their actions. At a Pasco County School Board meeting Tuesday, the superintendent briefly touched on the topic of...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
