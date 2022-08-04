Read on www.dailylocal.com
Woman, 46, dies after crashing into tree along central Pa. road: coroner
A 46-year-old woman died at a York hospital Thursday after crashing into a tree, the York County coroner said. Patricia B. Cooper was driving south on the 3000 block of Bryansville Road in Delta when she swerved off the side of the road around 9:15 p.m. and hit a tree, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
wdac.com
Two Fatal York County Crashes
YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
Woman dies at hospital following single-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 46-year-old woman died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday night shortly after a single-vehicle crash in Peach Bottom Township. Patricia (Blevins) Cooper, was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m. after suffering blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the county coroner's office. State police...
abc27.com
Woman dies after accident in York County
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after being involved in a single vehicle accident in Peach Bottom Township, York County on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Patricia Cooper was the driver and the sole occupant of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu which was heading west on Bryansville in Delta, York County.
Victim in central Pa. crash on Saturday is identified: coroner
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an automobile collision on Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township, according to the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner’s office announced Sunday that it had identified William Mullen, 41, of Parkesburg, as the person who died in the two-vehicle crash. The coroner’s office was...
Motorcyclist hurt after hitting pole in West Penn
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after colliding with a utility pole in Schuylkill County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 895 in West Penn Township. The driver was flown to the hospital, said emergency dispatchers. Officials say the motorcycle was the only...
Blotter: Criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, hit-and-run crashes
Deer Struck – A vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Lebanon man struck a deer at 9:33 a.m. July 30 on SR 322, just west of Boyd Street. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene. East Hanover Township. Vehicle Accident – At 1:35 p.m. July 31,...
One dead after Lancaster County crash
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to county officials, the crash occurred at...
Missing Man Found Dead In Northampton County
The body of a 31-year-old man reported missing last week was found near a hiking trail in Northampton County Sunday, Aug. 7, authorities announced. Artem Zalyubovskiy's car was found at the Nor-Bath rails-to-trails parking lot, and his body about 2.5 miles away around 10:15 a.m. in East Allen Township, LehighValleyLive reports. The cause of death was not immediately clear.
Official: 4th child dead after July 29 tractor crash
Lower Chanceford, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims. ...
1 dead, 6 injured in wrong-way crash on interstate in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — One person was killed and at least six others were injured after a multi-vehicle, wrong-way crash on a Philadelphia interstate, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. EDT on an exit ramp on Interstate 95 in the Torresdale neighborhood of the city, WPVI-TV reported. Police...
PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday
Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
Investigation finds Reading Police Officer discharged weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another
District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading police officer on July 14, 2022, was a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another. Adams says the officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Tyvan Maurice Barnett to ensure the safety of himself and another officer. As a result, the officer will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day.
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
State Police searching for gas thief
JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
Troopers Make Arrest in ‘Domestic Violence’ Incident
LANCASTER PA – A “domestic violence incident” that involved a Pottstown couple in a recreational vehicle required the attention of Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Lancaster, they said in a report released Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022). Their investigation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Pottstown area man on several charges.
Early morning fire damages vacant bar in Enola
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County. According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch...
