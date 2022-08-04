Man used fire starter log in alleged arson at Planned Parenthood, court record says

Read on www.mlive.com
Report: Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
wnmufm.org
Retrial to begin this week for alleged Whitmer kidnapping plotters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (MPRN)— Jury selection begins Tuesday in Grand Rapids for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutors say Barry Croft and Adam Fox were both upset with emergency orders issued at the start of the pandemic, and plotted to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home to send a signal to other politicians and kick off a civil war.
Man stabbed in Portage hotel room, suspect in jail
A man was found stabbed in a Portage hotel room after he called 911 to report the attack, police say.
Body found in water at Ottawa County marina
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man at a Robinson Township marina late Saturday night.
Clothes dryer sparks fire at Kalamazoo home, residents evacuate safely
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A faulty clothes dryer started a fire at a Kalamazoo home on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in 1000 block of E. Vine Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summer Camp: Great Lakes Burn Camp...
Two women injured in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two Kalamazoo women were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, police said. The two women – a 27-year-old and 19-year-old – are listed in stable condition, the Kalamazoo Public Safety said in an Aug. 7 news release.
Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson
A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.
Man found not guilty due to insanity for sword attack, robbery
A man who is accused of attacking an Ionia-area convenience store clerk with a sword in 2021 has been found not guilty.
D-Angelo Davis sentenced to life for 2020 double murder
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to life for double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple on Friday, August 5. D-Angelo Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for breaking into a Kalamazoo Township couple’s home and assisting in two murders.
3 in custody after nearly $1 million of cocaine seized in Calhoun County
MARHSALL, Mich. — State troopers made three arrests and seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine last week. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27 near Marshall on I-94 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the male driver granted consent to search the vehicle after MSP says its occupants behaved suspiciously.
Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in Allegan County fatal crash
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 30-year-old Plainwell area man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Allegan County’s Martin Township Saturday afternoon. Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with the Michigan State Police and Plainwell Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a call around 5:16 p.m. to a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue. When arrived they found the male occupant was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle.
Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
Millennium Park pavilion ‘severely damaged’ by vandals
A pavilion at Millennium Park in the Grand Rapids area was vandalized and "severely damaged," the park says.
Man, 47, stabbed in Portage motel room
PORTAGE, MI – A man was stabbed Saturday evening at a Portage motel. A 47-year-old man called 911 to report that he was stabbed just before 5 p.m., Aug. 6, at the Airport Inn, 2333 Helen Ave., Portage police said,
Ionia Co. man found not guilty by per insanity of sword stabbing, armed robbery
An Ionia County man was found not guilty by reason of insanity of several charges, including assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.
Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park ID’d
The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Michigan, Grand Haven police say.
Judge lowers bond for mom in crash that killed her 3 boys
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI –A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her three boys had her $250,000 bond lowered. Leticia Gonzales, 30, can be released by posting 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, Holland District Judge Bradley Knoll said Friday, Aug. 5.
Calhoun Co. detectives looking for wanted woman
Detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help finding a wanted woman.
Sheriff: Seatbelt use, alcohol likely factors in deadly Allegan Co. crash
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says seatbelt use and alcohol are likely factors in a deadly crash that happened Saturday.
Man sentenced to life in prison for GR 2021 murder
A man is facing life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Grand Rapids woman in January of last year.
