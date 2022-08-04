ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Man used fire starter log in alleged arson at Planned Parenthood, court record says

By Marie Weidmayer
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 3 days ago
wnmufm.org

Retrial to begin this week for alleged Whitmer kidnapping plotters

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (MPRN)— Jury selection begins Tuesday in Grand Rapids for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutors say Barry Croft and Adam Fox were both upset with emergency orders issued at the start of the pandemic, and plotted to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home to send a signal to other politicians and kick off a civil war.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Paw Paw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Paw Paw, MI
WWMT

Clothes dryer sparks fire at Kalamazoo home, residents evacuate safely

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A faulty clothes dryer started a fire at a Kalamazoo home on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in 1000 block of E. Vine Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summer Camp: Great Lakes Burn Camp...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson

A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

D-Angelo Davis sentenced to life for 2020 double murder

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to life for double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple on Friday, August 5. D-Angelo Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for breaking into a Kalamazoo Township couple’s home and assisting in two murders.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

3 in custody after nearly $1 million of cocaine seized in Calhoun County

MARHSALL, Mich. — State troopers made three arrests and seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine last week. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27 near Marshall on I-94 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the male driver granted consent to search the vehicle after MSP says its occupants behaved suspiciously.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in Allegan County fatal crash

PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 30-year-old Plainwell area man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Allegan County’s Martin Township Saturday afternoon. Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with the Michigan State Police and Plainwell Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a call around 5:16 p.m. to a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue. When arrived they found the male occupant was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
MLive

Man, 47, stabbed in Portage motel room

PORTAGE, MI – A man was stabbed Saturday evening at a Portage motel. A 47-year-old man called 911 to report that he was stabbed just before 5 p.m., Aug. 6, at the Airport Inn, 2333 Helen Ave., Portage police said,
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Judge lowers bond for mom in crash that killed her 3 boys

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI –A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her three boys had her $250,000 bond lowered. Leticia Gonzales, 30, can be released by posting 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, Holland District Judge Bradley Knoll said Friday, Aug. 5.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

