Doximity Slashes FY23 Outlook After Q1 Beat, Shares Plunge

As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
How To Trade Marathon Digital After Q2 Earnings Print As The Stock Continues To Outpace Bitcoin
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc MARA surged up over 11% at one point on Monday before falling to trade about 2% higher as the stock headed toward its second-quarter earnings print, which is expected after the market close. When the Bitcoin BTC/USD miner printed a big first-earnings miss on May 4,...
Analyst Ratings for Manitowoc Co
Within the last quarter, Manitowoc Co MTW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Manitowoc Co. The company has an average price target of $11.88 with a high of $12.50 and a low of $11.00.
Peering Into Vertex Pharmaceuticals Recent Short Interest
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) short percent of float has risen 13.71% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.59 million shares sold short, which is 1.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Mizuho Cuts Price Targets For These Fintech Companies Post Q2 Results
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev updated his model and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc FIS, PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, and Block Inc SQ post 2Q results. Dolev maintained Fidelity with a Buy and cut the price target from $130 to $120. FIS's Q2 was a bit disappointing, and...
Earnings Preview For CarLotz
CarLotz LOTZ is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CarLotz will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. CarLotz bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Credit Suisse Cuts Applovin Price Target Factoring In Macro/Sector Headwinds
Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju cut the price target on Applovin Corp APP to $80 from $100 and reiterated an Outperform ahead of quarterly results. Given the ongoing weakness in the mobile gaming market, the analyst decreases his 1P-related estimates on consumer spending and in-app advertising. More importantly, with the...
Why Nvidia News Is Sending Applied Materials Stock Lower
Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT shares are trading lower by 2.80% to $106.55 Monday afternoon in sympathy with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA after the company issued preliminary second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates and cited weaker gaming revenue. What Happened?. Nvidia sees preliminary second quarter revenue of $6.70 billion versus the previous outlook...
Credit Suisse Lifts Price Targets For Drug Distributors After Solid Q2 Performance
Credit Suisse raised the price target on Cigna Corporation CI from $315 to $329. The analyst raised the EPS estimate for 2022/2023 to $22.95/25.30. Credit Suisse notes that despite the positive trends experienced in 1H22, Cigna maintains a prudent outlook for the rest of the year. The management noted that,...
Earnings Preview: Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment INSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspired Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Inspired Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Azek Gets Mixed Reactions From Analysts On Q3 Results
Stephens analyst Trey Grooms raised the price target for Azek Company Inc AZEK to $26 (an upside of 24%) from $20 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares. AZEK reported a solid quarter but significantly reduced its 4Q22 outlook as the channel continues to de-stock at an accelerating pace in light of moderating end-market demand, notes the analyst.
Vir Biotechnology Earnings Preview
Vir Biotechnology VIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vir Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10. Vir Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Synaptics
Synaptics SYNA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Synaptics. The company has an average price target of $188.0 with a high of $215.00 and a low of $125.00.
Why These Pfizer Analysts Like The Global Blood Therapeutics Deal
Pfizer Inc. PFE shares were trading lower Monday after the drugmaker announced a $5.4-billion bid to acquire blood disorder drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT. Pfizer said it will pay $68.50 per share for Global Blood, roughly a 42.7% premium to the stock's closing price last Thursday. Global Blood shares ripped higher in midday trading on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer was in talks to acquire the company.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Shift4 Payments
Within the last quarter, Shift4 Payments FOUR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $43.0 versus the current price of Shift4 Payments at $47.15, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Where Alliant Energy Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alliant Energy LNT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alliant Energy. The company has an average price target of $64.5 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $60.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Verisk Analytics?
Verisk Analytics' (NASDAQ:VRSK) short percent of float has risen 63.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.97 million shares sold short, which is 1.9% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
