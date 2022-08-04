Doximity Slashes FY23 Outlook After Q1 Beat, Shares Plunge

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) short percent of float has risen 13.71% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.59 million shares sold short, which is 1.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.

