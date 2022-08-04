SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Sassy Black Yarns sits inside some history

This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO