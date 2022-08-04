Grand Rapids’ $85 million biodigester expected to cut costs, raise revenue

Read on www.mlive.com
Grand Rapids bicycle company ‘Biked’ works to redefine the industry
‘Biked,’ a bicycle company based in west Michigan, wants to redefine the industry. FOX 17 talked with the shop Sunday morning to find out how.
Improving communication with city hall topic of upcoming forums for Muskegon residents
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon leaders want to open up the lines of communication with residents and so they’ve set up several information and listening sessions to do just that. The sessions run by an outside facilitator will provide information to residents on such topics as accessing documents and other information, various commissions and boards and their roles and the responsibilities of city departments.
Muskegon’s Future 15 young professionals highlighted by chamber of commerce
MUSKEGON, MI – A group of Muskegon Lakeshore’s up-and-coming young professionals are earning some time in the spotlight with a special recognition from the business community. Future 15, an annual recognition from the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, highlights 15 individuals who contribute to the growth and success...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Construction company begins safety program
Rockford Construction rolled out a new safety initiative to help its employees jumpstart their day. Paul Rozich, director of safety and risk management at Rockford, said the firm created the Rock Solid Start program, which aims to prevent accidents and injuries. After successful pilots last year, the program was implemented...
La Colombe coffee’s $1.75M expansion gets tax exemption from Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A coffee production and bottling company has found so much success, it’s planning a $1.75 million expansion in Norton Shores with even more in the future. La Colombe Coffee Roasters, a Pennsylvania-based company, first established a production facility in Norton Shores in 2016. It...
tornadopix.com
Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes
Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
wkzo.com
Two road projects in Portage prepare for completion
PORTAGE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The final paving project on Romence Rd between Angling Rd. and Oakland Dr. is set to commence at 6 am, Monday, August 8th. During the repaving, only the eastbound lane will be open, and there will be intermittent flagging operations. The detour route for...
idesignarch.com
Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan
This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
Fox17
EGLE confirms blue-green algae presence in Allegan County lake
CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) relayed confirmation of blue-green algae in a Cheshire Township lake Friday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Health officials say EGLE collected samples from three areas on Swan Lake last week. All humans and...
Grand Rapids amphitheater agreement approved by Grand Action 2.0, arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An agreement approved Friday morning by the public authority that oversees Van Andel Arena lays out the terms of a partnership with Grand Action 2.0 for development of a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids. Officials said the agreement, between the Grand Rapids-Kent County...
Seminole Road reconstruction to resume soon in Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The second and final phase of Seminole Road reconstruction in Norton Shores will begin by this fall. The project will include new road and curbs, sidewalk installation and new light fixtures and benches.
Island, bay adventures on Pure Michigan’s travel deal list for August
Don’t let summer pass you by without booking a last-chance getaway in Michigan - even if it’s just an overnight adventure. So many people get to the end of August and realize they’ve let the opportunity for a sun-drenched vacation within reach of a great beach area slip through their work-cramped fingers. This does not have to be you.
WZZM 13
Muskegon litter clean up group tackles trash problems across the county
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — In the heat of the day, it felt like it was 90 degrees at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Hoyt Street. The mostly clear skies offered little reprieve from the bright sun. It was oppressively hot. And yet, eight volunteers took to the streets undeterred by the conditions.
Voters defund West Michigan library amid campaign against LGBTQ materials
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Voters in a fast-growing West Michigan township on Tuesday defunded their public library amid a campaign against LGBTQ materials on the shelves. Officials with Patmos Library in Jamestown Township say the library’s future is now uncertain after voters shot down the operating millage renewal and increase on the Tuesday, Aug. 2, ballot.
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Report: Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
DO NOT SWIM: High waves and strong currents in Lake Michigan today
Winds pick up across the state of Michigan generating high wave heights and strong currents in Lake Michigan.
Michigan Town Defunds Tax-Funded Library Due to LGBTQ+ Book Fight
A Michigan town has voted to defund its tax-funded public library due to a fight that began over LGBTQ+ books. Jamestown Township, a historically conservative community in Ottawa County, Michigan, voted to defund Patmos Library on Tuesday, August 2.
More rain this afternoon, with far southern Michigan getting heaviest amounts
There will be more areas of rain developing this afternoon. For most of us the bulk of the rain is over. For far southern Lower Michigan there could still be an inch or more of rain. Here is the always updated radar so you can track the showers and thundershowers...
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 Community Level
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County is now among 18 counties in Michigan that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released on Thursday. Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties are the only counties in...
