'Old man bandit arrested,' robbed several banks dating back to 1977
Police have arrested the 67-year-old Frederick man who they say has robbed several banks in the Maryland area.
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash identified by police
The driver who was killed in a crash in Woodbridge on July 15 has been identified, along with two other people who were injured in the crash.
WATCH: Thieves steal catalytic converter in front of home
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 4:37 a.m., two men appeared at a Congress Drive home with a jack and power tools, lifted a vehicle parked in the homes driveway, and stole the catalytic converter.
NBC Washington
4 Minors Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Southeast DC
Four minors were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash between a car and a bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. At around 8:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police said they saw a carjacked vehicle around the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Maryland. They believe the car had been stolen around 2:50 a.m.
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
Police: Reported gunshot at Tysons Corner was falling light fixture
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the sound that was believed to have been a gunshot was a light fixture that fell, causing a loud noise. No evidence of a shooting was found and the mall has reopened.
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since July 18
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl from Silver Spring who has been missing since July 18. Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court, MCPD said in a news release. Gomez is approximately 5 feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Upper Marlboro McDonald’s
Upper Marlboro, MD – Police are seeking additional victims involved in an armed robbery at...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
fox5dc.com
5 people hurt after carjacking pursuit ends in crash involving police cars, Circulator Bus and sedan in DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. involving a police car, a Circulator Bus, and a Park Police vehicle. Metropolitan Police confirm to FOX 5 that the call came in around 8:15 a.m. Sunday for a crash near the intersection of Alabama...
mocoshow.com
Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 1 in Dumfries
A Quantico man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
sungazette.news
Police: Charges filed in hit-and-run death
The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a 62-year-old Arlington man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. On Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road, where a woman later identified as 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez of Arlington was found unresponsive in the roadway.
'Old Man Bandit' Bank Robber With Lengthy History Busted Targeting Branch In Montgomery County
A career bank robber with a fitting nickname is back in custody in Maryland after being busted in Montgomery County going to the well one too many times, authorities announced. Frederick resident Steven Gregory Gass - also known as "Old Man Bandit" who has an extensive history of bank robberies...
Man found dead in Prince George’s County parking lot
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were in the 4100 block of Southern Ave. for a shooting Sunday. The department tweeted that around 6:30 p.m., police found a man dead with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Officers said they were working to find […]
Police Seeking to Identify Fatal Shooting Suspect
Takoma Park Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a July 16 shooting at Advance Auto Parts that is now being investigated as a homicide. According to an emailed community advisory, a cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and/or the indictment of those responsible for the shooting.
VIDEO: Suspects Wanted After Brazen Catalytic Converter Theft In Montgomery County Driveway
Surveillance video has been released in hopes of identifying two suspects who stole a catalytic converter out of a vehicle in Gaithersburg, authorities say. The suspects reportedly arrived in an unknown vehicle at the 14000 block of Congress Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m., Friday, July 29, according to Montgomery County police.
mocoshow.com
mocoshow.com
