Montgomery County, MD

WTOP

Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
GREENBELT, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since July 18

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl from Silver Spring who has been missing since July 18. Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court, MCPD said in a news release. Gomez is approximately 5 feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
WHEATON, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
Public Safety
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville Town Square

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Charges filed in hit-and-run death

The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a 62-year-old Arlington man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. On Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road, where a woman later identified as 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez of Arlington was found unresponsive in the roadway.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Source of the Spring

Police Seeking to Identify Fatal Shooting Suspect

Takoma Park Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a July 16 shooting at Advance Auto Parts that is now being investigated as a homicide. According to an emailed community advisory, a cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and/or the indictment of those responsible for the shooting.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Tysons Corner Center Being Cleared After Report of Gunshots

4:17pm Update: Officers have cleared the mall. The investigation revealed a light fixture fell causing a loud noise. No evidence of a shooting was discovered. Tysons Corner Center is open. Thank you for your patience. At 3:18pm, Fairfax County Police released a statement on social media regarding gunshots reported at...
MCLEAN, VA
mocoshow.com

Tysons Corner Center Open Again; Investigation Revealed Light Fixture Caused Loud Noise After Report of Gunshots Inside The Mall

Fairfax County Police tweeted that Tysons Corner has reopened after an investigation revealed that a light fixture fell and caused a loud noise after reports of gunshots inside the mall. As of 4:17pm, Tysons Corner Center has reopened. “Officers have cleared the mall. The investigation revealed a light fixture fell causing a loud noise. No evidence of a shooting was discovered. Tysons Corner Center is open. Thank you for your patience.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

