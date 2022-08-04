AMC Entertainment Q2 Earnings: What You Need To Know About The 'APE' Preferred Dividend

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Rating for Agilon Health: Here's What You Need To Know
Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Agilon Health AGL and raise its price target from $23.00 to $28.00. Shares of Agilon Health are trading up 6.74% over the last 24 hours, at $27.32 per share. A move to $28.00 would account for a 2.51% increase from...
What To Know About JP Morgan's Upgrade of iRobot
JP Morgan upgraded its rating of iRobot IRBT to Neutral with a price target of $61.00, changing its price target from $45.00 to $61.00. Shares of iRobot are trading down 0.41% over the last 24 hours, at $59.30 per share. A move to $61.00 would account for a 2.88% increase...
Jim Cramer Says Retail Is Looking For 'The Mother Of All Shorts': AMC Entertainment Goes APE, Bed Bath & Beyond's Next Move
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY are at it again. The pair of retail darlings are soaring Monday on no apparent news. Jim Cramer weighed in on the meme-stock moves Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "AMC, I think that was Adam Aron coming on...
JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Rating for Compugen: Here's What You Need To Know
JMP Securities has decided to maintain its Market Outperform rating of Compugen CGEN and lower its price target from $8.00 to $4.00. Shares of Compugen are trading up 1.37% over the last 24 hours, at $1.48 per share. A move to $4.00 would account for a 170.27% increase from the...
RELATED PEOPLE
What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon's $1.7B iRobot Acquisition Deal
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN Friday announced plans to acquire iRobot Corporation IRBT in an all-cash deal valued at $1.7 billion. Analyst James Ricchiuti, who has a Hold rating for iRobot, said in a note that the acquisition is “a natural extension” of Amazon’s home automation device strategy. “We think it is unlikely that other suitors will emerge” and the deal is likely to go through, Ricchiuti stated.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
Why CinCor Pharma Is Trading Higher By 63%, Here Are 79 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares jumped 132% to $11.12 after jumping around 46% on Friday. The company recently said it expects unaudited comprehensive loss of $1.6 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL surged 110% to $203.80 on volatility following the company's IPO...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essential Utilities' Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Essential Utilities WTRG. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28.7 per share. On Thursday, Essential Utilities will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28.7 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
5 REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 6%
These five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pay 6% dividend yields to their investors. Each one trades on the New York Stock Exchange, each has an average daily trading volume of greater than 100,000 shares. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG is paying investors a 6.11% dividend. The company...
Palantir Bulls Buy The Dip After Disappointing Q2 Earnings: What's Next?
Palantir Technologies, Inc PLTR gapped down almost 15% to start the trading day on Monday after printing mixed second-quarter financial results. The American data analytics company reported quarterly revenues of $473 million, which came in ahead of the $471.34 million consensus estimate. Palantir reported a loss of 1 cent per share, which missed the estimate for earnings of 3 cents per share.
Why UniQure Shares Are Plummeting Today?
Tucked in its Q2 earnings release, UniQure N.V. QURE said that in July, it had observed suspected, unexpected severe adverse reactions (SUSARs) in two patients after they were treated with the "higher dose" of AMT-130 in a European Phase 1b/2 trial. AMT-130 is a gene therapy candidate for Huntington's disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Peering Into Takeda Pharmaceutical's Recent Short Interest
Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) short percent of float has risen 18.18% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.18 million shares sold short, which is 0.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
BlackRock's CEO Just Dumped $20M In Shares: Here's What Happened Last Time He Did It
The CEO of the largest asset management company in the world recently sold a large number of shares. Could the sale be a foreshadowing of what’s to come in the markets?. What Happened: BlackRock Inc BLK CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company Aug. 5 at a price of $684.61 each. The sale was valued at $30.5 million, according to Benzinga’s insider transactions page.
Peering Into O'Reilly Automotive's Recent Short Interest
O'Reilly Automotive's (NASDAQ:ORLY) short percent of float has risen 11.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 831 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.28% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Earnings Preview
Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Neoleukin Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Looking Into Sirius XM's Recent Short Interest
Sirius XM Holdings' (NASDAQ:SIRI) short percent of float has risen 5.01% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 194.23 million shares sold short, which is 27.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Preview: Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies MAXR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Maxar Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13. Maxar Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MGM Resorts Intl Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, MGM Resorts Intl MGM earned $1.62 billion, a 4763.65% increase from the preceding quarter. MGM Resorts Intl also posted a total of $3.27 billion in sales, a 14.4% increase since Q1. MGM Resorts Intl collected $2.85 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $34.79 million loss.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0