AMC Entertainment Q2 Earnings: What You Need To Know About The 'APE' Preferred Dividend

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Essential Utilities WTRG. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28.7 per share. On Thursday, Essential Utilities will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28.7 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

