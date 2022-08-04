Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

Read on www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR’s Barber Shop “OPEN.”. As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded...
WVNews
West Virginia not yet seeing full impact of BA.5 variant, according to officials
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia has not yet seen the full impact of the latest COVID-19 subvariant, according to the state’s COVID czar. The BA.5 subvariant of the Omicron strain, which is now the dominant one circulating, is expected to drive increased COVID-19 hospitalizations over the coming weeks, said Dr. Clay Marsh.
WVNews
West Virginia Legislature special session ends in stalemate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Legislature’s third special session of the year was supposed to last one day and focus on one issue. Gov. Jim Justice called lawmakers to Charleston to consider his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 10%, but added consideration of the state’s abortion laws moments after the session got underway.
WVNews
Cacapon trails to bring economic benefit to West Virginia
MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) — A year after the completion of $25 million in renovation at Cacapon Resort State Park lodge, the park was awarded $2.8 million to improve mountain biking infrastructure. The American Rescue Plan Act money will go towards completion of the bike trail system at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Corn Agronomy – by an agronomist, about corn
The middle of July marked the halfway point of the corn life cycle. Pollination determines the ultimate yield and quality potential of the 2022 corn crop. A lot can happen yet but we entered the pollination period in good shape across most of Wisconsin. The key management decision now is...
WVNews
West Virginia DHHR reports 3,057 active COVID cases, 4 deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported 4 COVID deaths Monday and 3,057 active cases. The death toll now stands at 7,188.
WVNews
Kanawha Del. Pack to join (West Virginia) Gov. Justice's administration
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Del. Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, is going Gov. Jim Justice's administration as a senior adviser, according to information from the governor's office. Pack, first elected in 2020, will step down from his role in the House of Delegates and will withdraw from his re-election bid.
WVNews
Dolly Parton to visit West Virginia Tuesday evening
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Children throughout West Virginia's 55 counties have access to high-quality, age-appropriate books each month thanks to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. To celebrate the statewide milestone, Parton is scheduled to visit the Clay Center in Charleston Tuesday evening to perform two songs and participate in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Dems look ahead to Barnes in fall race against Ron Johnson
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes grew up in Milwaukee with a mom who was a public school teacher and a father who worked in a factory — both union members, an important credential in a state where the labor movement is still a force. At...
WVNews
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
WVNews
Dolly Parton set to visit WVa as part of Imagination Library
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state's full participation in her Imagination Library. Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program, the state Department of Education said in a news release.
WVNews
West Virginia schools focused on bouncing back in 2022-2023 school year
After over two school years marred in some way by the effects of the worldwide pandemic, schools across West Virginia are looking forward to a fresh start as the 2022-23 school year approaches. Notably, school will be starting without widespread COVID protocols in place, which officials hope can usher in...
Comments / 0