Nebraska's 'unbelievable' running back competition is still too close to call

A summer packed with baseball successes confirmed to Griffin Everitt what he had long suspected. He and Nebraska have some unfinished business together. The two-year Husker catcher and co-captain last season will return for one more college campaign, he told the Omaha World-Herald on Sunday. His decision — generally expected after he went undrafted in mid-July — means NU retains one of its most consistent performers who has been a .289 career hitter across 85 career starts.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO