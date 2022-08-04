JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- For the first time since 2007, Madison County has a new mayor. When all the votes were counted last night, Republican A.J Massey came out on top. After his victory Massey told 39 news he plans to go to work immediently, “The next four years of leadership in our county, we've got get strong leadership and we know who that is. Now we can start to collaborate and do what I promised during the campaign, and that's build bridges and not walls.”

MADISON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO