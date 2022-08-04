Read on www.wbbjtv.com
actionnews5.com
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community. Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects. Mount Olive Church of God in Christ host free ‘Back to School’ event. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mount Olive Church of...
wnbjtv.com
A.J Massey is Madison County's new Mayor
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- For the first time since 2007, Madison County has a new mayor. When all the votes were counted last night, Republican A.J Massey came out on top. After his victory Massey told 39 news he plans to go to work immediently, “The next four years of leadership in our county, we've got get strong leadership and we know who that is. Now we can start to collaborate and do what I promised during the campaign, and that's build bridges and not walls.”
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County students begin new school year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Many kids got off the bus with backpacks Monday morning excited to begin the new school year. Rose Hill School Executive Principal Dr. Tiffany Green hopes to send students back to their parents better than when they came in. “Our first and most important goal is...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Birthday Bash gets closer and closer
JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration is getting closer. The final First Friday event was held to wrap up the many celebrations put on within the past year. “We have truly celebrated this year-long bicentennial process. We’ve talked about all aspects of the community at each...
WBBJ
Fatal shooting occurs in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — One person fatally shot in Trenton. According to information from Trenton Police Chief, Bill Cusson, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Trenton police officers were dispatched to the area of 191 Westwood Drive for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found two adult females...
WBBJ
I-C.A.R.E. Better Community Summit held in Jackson in efforts to reduce violence
JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College hosted the first I-C.A.R.E. Better Community Summit on Saturday. The event was open to the public and featured workshops on gang violence, domestic violence, mental health and successful school strategies. City of Jackson Councilman Johnny Dodd says it was a great day for the...
WBBJ
Events the week of August 8, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Scott’s Strolls (Jackson/Bemis community) Jackson’s Musical Heritage (Jackson) Carroll County Fair Back to School Bash (Huntingdon) Wednesday, August 10. Korean War Veteran Award Ceremony (Huntingdon) Thursday, August 11. Pottery Sip & Shop (Jackson) Doug Stone @...
Former Madison County deputy indicted on official misconduct
A former Madison County deputy has been indicted on one count of official misconduct, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.
WBBJ
Former Madison County deputy indicted for assaulting inmate
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Madison County deputy has been indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to a news release, TBI agents began investigating an allegation involving Edward James Vince in May 2021. The release states that agents determined Vince assaulted an inmate...
Fayette County suspect accused of shooting in Hardeman County
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old charged with shooting a 16-year-old outside a Moscow, Tennessee convenience store is now also accused of shooting two people in Hardeman County. Taki Walker remains in the Fayette County jail on a $100,000. He is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Moscow, Tennessee As we reported Wednesday, Walker was […]
radionwtn.com
Michael King Defeats Long-Time Carroll County Judge Larry Logan
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Long-time Carroll County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Larry Logan was defeated at Thursday’s election by Huntingdon Attorney Michael King. King won the election handily, garnering 3,169 votes (68.05 percent) versus Logan’s 1,488 votes (31.95 percent). King said, “Thank you Carroll County for the opportunity to serve...
WBBJ
UPDATE: TWRA confirms two missing boaters recovered
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two bodies recovered from TN River. According to information from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, the bodies of two missing boaters have been recovered from the Tennessee River near Bath Springs in Decatur County. Divers recovered the bodies Sunday afternoon of an 18-year-old male and...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems
Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
Bodies of missing boaters recovered from Tennessee River in Decatur County
The bodies of two missing boaters were recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.
tippahnews.com
Four inmates escape from Alcorn County jail
Breaking; inmates cut hole in roof of jail and escape. In the early morning hours of August 5th 2022, The Alcorn County Jail discovered that the 4 inmates pictured below had cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to escape. The inmates are identified as...
brownsvilleradio.com
August 4 Haywood County Primary and General Election
Mayor, sheriff reelected—new faces on the Haywood County Commission. Voter turn-out was historically low yesterday in the election that chose Haywood County’s leadership for the next four years. Voters in the Haywood County General and Primary Election reelected our mayor and sheriff —both for a second term — reelected all of those seeking new terms on the Haywood County Commission and chose a new Register of Deeds.
thunderboltradio.com
New Faces on the Obion County Commission and Union City Council
Obion County will see some new faces on the County Commission, with a new Councilman also elected for Union City. In County Commission races, District 1 will have a new representative with Kenny Mayo, who received 350 votes. Returning with Mayo will be Dale Frazier with 334 votes, and Ralph...
3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident
UPDATE: The bodies of the 18-year-old and 20-year-old have been recovered. DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. The accident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., TWRA said. According to a press release, […]
WBBJ
Jackson Transit Authority to give free rides for school supply donations
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is hosting donations for school supplies. JTA’s “Pack the Bus” campaign will run from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on August 10 & 11. Riders can receive a free ride on fixed route buses by donating school supplies equal...
Parents of toddler found wandering South Fulton streets located
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The parents of a toddler found walking alone on the streets of South Fulton have been located. Police say they found the girl, who is likely between three and four years old, wandering around Rochelle Way, which is in a residential area of the City of South Fulton, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
