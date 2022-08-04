Several changes made to Montclair school district calendar since first approval

Read on montclairlocal.news
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Farewell to Montclair Local’s Jaimie Winters (Letter to the Editor)
Montclair was incredibly well served with Jaimie Julia Winters as a competent, articulate, independent-minded journalistic professional serving our community. We as a community will be at a severe loss without her dedication and noble pursuit of important facts, and the knowledge and insight that her balanced and succinct news coverage imparted upon Montclair Local readers.
Solar power hurdles for Montclair homeowner (Letter to the Editor)
N.J. homeowners are being disincentivized to switch to solar power — there ought to be a law!. I live in Montclair and started interviewing solar installation companies around 2012 but didn’t qualify because we have a 100-year-old ceramic tile roof and it would be damaged in the process. Recently we decided we could add solar panels to our uppermost roof by harvesting the tiles (to use them for repairs) and replacing them with a “panel conducive” surface. We got an estimate for 20 panels to purchase over 25 years. We would end up paying a little less than what we are currently paying for electricity and get a green conscience!
Irvington woman joins administration at Essex County College, her alma mater
IRVINGTON, NJ — Returning to your alma mater can be like returning home, reliving formative experiences from youth at a place that feels familiar. Kiswendsida Kaprou has the rare opportunity not only to relive those experiences, but to continue creating them, as the Irvington resident has returned to her former school, Essex County College, to serve in the role of senior comptroller.
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
A member of Cedar Grove’s school board criticized for her role in distributing a gender identity survey to students last year resigned this week after more than 3,000 local residents signed a petition for her ouster. Christine Dye, who served on the Essex County district’s board of education for...
Avoid the perils of pesticide (Letter to the Editor)
I am concerned about the health and safety of our community. Why are we poisoning ourselves? When walking around town, I see “Pesticide Application” signs on the lawns of almost every third house. These are the same lawns that our children and pets play on. We read about the lawsuits for cancers caused by pesticide and herbicide products, like Roundup, every day, and yet we continue to spray these toxins around our homes and loved ones. Your pets and your shoes then bring these chemicals inside your homes.
Resident to Montclair Council: ‘There’s a lot of dissatisfaction in town. Get it together.’
As Township Council members returned to the council chambers after a 2½-hour executive session on Tuesday, July 26, Township Manager Tim Stafford rounded the dais and removed a handwritten sign taped under the mayor’s nameplate that read: “RUDE.”. On Monday morning, the township sent out an email...
Clear backpacks now required for kids as young as pre-K in N.J. district
A Middlesex County public school district will require all students — from pre-K to 12th grade — to use clear plastic backpacks in the upcoming school year over the objections of some families who say see-thru bags are an invasion of privacy. Every student in South River public...
Entrepreneurial Newark high school students create hot sauce, give back to community
A hot sauce created by some business-savvy high school students is making its way to local farmer's markets.
Deer sightings on Wildwood Avenue (Letter to the Editor)
My husband, John Sieck, and I have lived in our home since February 1982. We receive the Montclair Local every week, and before that, The Montclair Times. I am aware there are several areas and streets in Montclair and Upper Montclair where many deer roam. Fortunately, in my neighborhood, I see very few, and of course, that does please me.
Saint Peter’s University to test the definition of ‘school’ in lawsuit to block Medusa dispensary
Saint Peter’s University has sued the Jersey City Planning Board for approving an application for a dispensary that school officials say violates the requirement that dispensaries be at least 200 feet from a school. The dispensary, called Medusa: Stoned at First Sight, would be on the same Montgomery Street...
Montclair Area Solidarity Network holds event to discuss community safety
When the Montclair Area Solidarity Network called its Night Out for Safety and Liberation a “celebration of community,” they set out to make it just that. Though the turnout was small, about 15 people, the group held conversations about safety through different avenues, like art, work sheets and fellowship over food. Meeting in Glenfield Park, the group provided blankets and picnic chairs as residents sat in a circle and discussed their personal experiences with how it looks when a community shows up for each other before calling outside resources, like the police.
Montclair celebrates National Night Out
About 400 Montclair residents gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, between the closed-off sections of South Park and Church streets to celebrate National Night Out with local law enforcement officers. Thousands of communities in all 50 states, the U.S. territories and military bases worldwide take part in National Night Out. Traditionally...
Jersey City Approves Grand Street Redevelopment Near The Junction
An underutilized property shaped like a trapezoid could soon be home to a modern development on a unique Jersey City corner where several neighborhoods meet. During the July 12 meeting, the planning board unanimously approved an application to revitalize 743 Grand Street. Located in The Junction, the irregularly shaped lot includes an existing three-story building, a parking area, and the Steak Shack food trailer.
NEW UPSCALE RENTAL BUILDING LAUNCHES LEASING IN BERGEN COUNTY’S FRANKLIN LAKES
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ – The Franklin, a new luxury rental building that will redefine high-end rental living in one of Bergen County’s most desirable residential settings, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. The collection of just 44 well-appointed homes provides a sophisticated lifestyle...
NYC mayor asking for pictures of city job applicants in suspected push for more diversity
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City is looking to fill leadership positions ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, and an order from Mayor Eric Adams instructing city agencies to present him with pictures of eligible candidates before any new hires are made is causing concern. Politico...
Bayonne officials give updates on ongoing pedestrian bridge projects
Bayonne is in the process of completing renovation of an existing pedestrian bridge and is set to soon break ground on another, according to city officials. At the July meeting of the City Council, City Planner Suzanne Mack explained the crux of the delays on the planned pedestrian bridges over Route 440. The bridges would connect the new residential, commercial, and industrial redevelopment at the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY) with the rest of the city.
Montclair named an official Monarch City, only the second in New Jersey
Montclair has been named an official Monarch City by Monarch U.S.A., becoming only the second town so named in New Jersey and fifth in the mid-Atlantic region. “This recognition will help us to increase protection of the monarch in town as well as other important pollinators,” Jose German-Gomez, Northeast Earth Coalition founder, said. “More importantly, it will help us to create more habitats for pollinators.”
Eggstraordinary! There’s a peck of chicken farmers in Montclair
Jess and Bob Brennan talked about getting chickens for years, but during the coronavirus pandemic they took the plunge, deciding to go DIY and build their own coop. During a virtual book club meeting early in the pandemic, a member mentioned a chicken coop that costs $2,000. “We thought that...
Montclair residents taking to the streets for night out
Montclair Area Solidarity Network, or MASN, will be hosting a Night Out for Safety and Liberation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Glenfield Park picnic area. The same night Montclair Township will be playing host to National Night out. “This will be a gathering in celebration of community,” said Erik...
Become a crossing guard in South Orange — nine positions currently unfilled
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Police Department is currently seeking individuals to become crossing guards. There are currently nine unfilled crossing guard positions. The SOPD is looking for dependable adults to fill part-time and per-diem school crossing guard positions. Help to ensure the safety of children and other pedestrians as they cross the street before and after school. The guards work approximately 10 hours per week and have opportunities to work special details. Crossing guards receive pay, and all supplies are provided.
