ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Several changes made to Montclair school district calendar since first approval

By Talia Wiener
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on montclairlocal.news

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montclair Local

Farewell to Montclair Local’s Jaimie Winters (Letter to the Editor)

Montclair was incredibly well served with Jaimie Julia Winters as a competent, articulate, independent-minded journalistic professional serving our community. We as a community will be at a severe loss without her dedication and noble pursuit of important facts, and the knowledge and insight that her balanced and succinct news coverage imparted upon Montclair Local readers.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Solar power hurdles for Montclair homeowner (Letter to the Editor)

N.J. homeowners are being disincentivized to switch to solar power — there ought to be a law!. I live in Montclair and started interviewing solar installation companies around 2012 but didn’t qualify because we have a 100-year-old ceramic tile roof and it would be damaged in the process. Recently we decided we could add solar panels to our uppermost roof by harvesting the tiles (to use them for repairs) and replacing them with a “panel conducive” surface. We got an estimate for 20 panels to purchase over 25 years. We would end up paying a little less than what we are currently paying for electricity and get a green conscience!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington woman joins administration at Essex County College, her alma mater

IRVINGTON, NJ — Returning to your alma mater can be like returning home, reliving formative experiences from youth at a place that feels familiar. Kiswendsida Kaprou has the rare opportunity not only to relive those experiences, but to continue creating them, as the Irvington resident has returned to her former school, Essex County College, to serve in the role of senior comptroller.
IRVINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Education
Montclair, NJ
Government
Montclair Local

Avoid the perils of pesticide (Letter to the Editor)

I am concerned about the health and safety of our community. Why are we poisoning ourselves? When walking around town, I see “Pesticide Application” signs on the lawns of almost every third house. These are the same lawns that our children and pets play on. We read about the lawsuits for cancers caused by pesticide and herbicide products, like Roundup, every day, and yet we continue to spray these toxins around our homes and loved ones. Your pets and your shoes then bring these chemicals inside your homes.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Election Day#School Board
Montclair Local

Deer sightings on Wildwood Avenue (Letter to the Editor)

My husband, John Sieck, and I have lived in our home since February 1982. We receive the Montclair Local every week, and before that, The Montclair Times. I am aware there are several areas and streets in Montclair and Upper Montclair where many deer roam. Fortunately, in my neighborhood, I see very few, and of course, that does please me.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Area Solidarity Network holds event to discuss community safety

When the Montclair Area Solidarity Network called its Night Out for Safety and Liberation a “celebration of community,” they set out to make it just that. Though the turnout was small, about 15 people, the group held conversations about safety through different avenues, like art, work sheets and fellowship over food. Meeting in Glenfield Park, the group provided blankets and picnic chairs as residents sat in a circle and discussed their personal experiences with how it looks when a community shows up for each other before calling outside resources, like the police.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair celebrates National Night Out

About 400 Montclair residents gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, between the closed-off sections of South Park and Church streets to celebrate National Night Out with local law enforcement officers. Thousands of communities in all 50 states, the U.S. territories and military bases worldwide take part in National Night Out. Traditionally...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves Grand Street Redevelopment Near The Junction

An underutilized property shaped like a trapezoid could soon be home to a modern development on a unique Jersey City corner where several neighborhoods meet. During the July 12 meeting, the planning board unanimously approved an application to revitalize 743 Grand Street. Located in The Junction, the irregularly shaped lot includes an existing three-story building, a parking area, and the Steak Shack food trailer.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne officials give updates on ongoing pedestrian bridge projects

Bayonne is in the process of completing renovation of an existing pedestrian bridge and is set to soon break ground on another, according to city officials. At the July meeting of the City Council, City Planner Suzanne Mack explained the crux of the delays on the planned pedestrian bridges over Route 440. The bridges would connect the new residential, commercial, and industrial redevelopment at the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY) with the rest of the city.
BAYONNE, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair named an official Monarch City, only the second in New Jersey

Montclair has been named an official Monarch City by Monarch U.S.A., becoming only the second town so named in New Jersey and fifth in the mid-Atlantic region. “This recognition will help us to increase protection of the monarch in town as well as other important pollinators,” Jose German-Gomez, Northeast Earth Coalition founder, said. “More importantly, it will help us to create more habitats for pollinators.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Become a crossing guard in South Orange — nine positions currently unfilled

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Police Department is currently seeking individuals to become crossing guards. There are currently nine unfilled crossing guard positions. The SOPD is looking for dependable adults to fill part-time and per-diem school crossing guard positions. Help to ensure the safety of children and other pedestrians as they cross the street before and after school. The guards work approximately 10 hours per week and have opportunities to work special details. Crossing guards receive pay, and all supplies are provided.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
466
Followers
3K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy