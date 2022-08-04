ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting

By Dylan Leatherwood
live5news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.live5news.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston. Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police. Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in […]
live5news.com

Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash. Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in Monday morning to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Mcknight#Violent Crime
The Post and Courier

Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy

A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WLOS.com

Charleston Police locate missing man last seen in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — (Update 8/7/22): Charleston Police say Drake Britton has been located by authorities. The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing man. Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was last seen near Henry Tecklenburg Blvd. in West Ashley on August 7. He was last seen wearing...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Lowcountry business vandalized in possible hate crime

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the suspects in an incident at a Daufuskie Island black-owned restaurant. An incident that is being discussed as a possible hate crime. Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, has been open for less than a month, but it had to close Wednesday […]
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning, deputies say

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — (Update 8/8/22): A $11,079 surety bond was set for Grant on Monday morning. Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a man was arrested after striking a pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with violating a beginner permit and driving...
WCBD Count on 2

Arrest made following auto-pedestrian crash on Hwy 78

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been arrested and another is in the hospital following an automotive vs pedestrian crash on Highway 78 Sunday morning. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Place. CCSO reported that a Kia sedan was traveling westbound on Highway […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: Third person arrested for June homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a third person in connection to a June 22 homicide. Derwin Lucas Jr. was arrested for the incident, which took place around 1:18 a.m. on McKnight Drive. Two people were shot, one of whom died...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant Police warn of t-shirt selling scam

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say Facebook posts selling t-shirts are a scam. Police said the posts are listed as a "New Campaign" on their page. The posts are trying to sell t-shirts with the department patch. Do not click on the link or "purchase a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop

A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not sell these T-shirts...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy