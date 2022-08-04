Read on www.ifiberone.com
Farmer believes his wheat combine started devastating fire that destroyed homes in Lind
LIND - A local farmer told KXLY this week that his farm equipment is believed to be responsible for the fire that destroyed 14 buildings on Lind’s south side on Thursday. The blaze is fully contained, but not before it took out six homes and eight outbuildings. Grant Miller...
Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon
MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
