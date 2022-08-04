Read on www.wwbl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade
Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
MyWabashValley.com
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
wwbl.com
Delilah Johnson, 17 months, Vincennes
Delilah Mae Johnson, 17 months, passed away on August 3, 2022. Delilah was born on February 18, 2021 and she is the daughter of Brock and Olivia (Bruggeman) Johnson. Delilah was a beautiful, smart, and sassy baby girl. She loved farm animals, Minnie Mouse, loved to smell flowers, and loved to eat blueberries. Delilah also loved rocking and reading bed time stories with her mommy, watching Blippi with her daddy, watching Wiggles with her Pop-pop, and watching birdies with her great grandma Dorothy.
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
macaronikid.com
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyWabashValley.com
Illinois Amish Heritage Center Steam Threshing Days
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Steam Threshing Days will be held on August 5 and 6, 2022 at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center near Arthur, Illinois. Hours for the event are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Collett Park unveils new feature
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Ann Welch watched kids playing on the latest addition to Collett Park, she couldn’t help but start to feel the emotions. “The first day that we had the court really finished, the goals weren’t even up, and we had kids out here playing already. I was just very emotional about […]
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
wwbl.com
David L. York, 59, Shoals
David Leon York Jr., 59, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Evansville. He was born on December 5, 1962 at Fort Bragg, N.C. To the late David Leon York Sr., and Talitha Karen Gilstrap, He served in the U.S. Navy and worked in construction for many years. He loved fishing, camping, reading the Bible and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
2022 Cal Ripken World Series economic boost for Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Cal Ripken Little League World Series has once again made its way to Vincennes this week. This year will be the seventh year that Vincennes, has hosted the annual event. From August 5 - 13, they will compete for the right to be called little league world series champions.
wevv.com
Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
wwbl.com
Urban Rupprecht, 93, Vincennes
Urban C. Rupprecht, 93 of Vincennes, went to be with his bride, Beverly, on August 2, 2022. He was born to Alphonse and Olivia Lindauer Rupprecht on December 25, 1928 in Fulda, IN. Urban was a graduate of Dale High School and he married Beverly (Johnson) Rupprecht on December 1, 1951 by Urban’s uncle, Msgr. Clarence Lindauer. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier/St. John’s Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He retired as a field engineer for Unisys Company after many years. He was a 3rd Degree member of the K of C and a lifetime member of the American Legion.
MyWabashValley.com
Heavy rain impacts harvest for area farmers
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Delayed production and damaged crops, it’s the reality some farmers in the Wabash Valley are facing after a week of heavy rain. In Crawford County, workers are working around the clock harvesting watermelons. But, recent rain has made the task more difficult. “We...
WTHI
Sullivan City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the City of Sullivan are remembering the life of a fallen hero today. The Sullivan City Fire Department held a memorial for fallen firefighter -- Ray Jordan. It was downtown at the First Responder Memorial. Jordan died in the line of duty on August...
The Duells have made their last deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he received numerous plaques and congratulations from […]
Comments / 0