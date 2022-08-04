Read on www.mywabashvalley.com
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
MyWabashValley.com
Community members will be honored with a pavilion dedication
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 11, the 12 Points Revitalization Inc. will be honoring community members who have been helpful to the community with a pavilion dedication. The structure will be located at 1323 Lafayette Avenue. Those being honored include Keymark Construction, the group that donated their...
wamwamfm.com
Big Weekend For Area Festivals
It’s another big weekend here in southwest Indiana for annual events and festivals. Whatever direction you may be traveling, there is likely something to do or see. The Odon Old Settlers Days kicked off last night with the annual parade in downtown Odon. This festival is the oldest continuous festival in the state, taking place every year since 1886. Organizers say this weekend there will be inflatables, live traditional music, a wide variety of old-fashioned carnival treats and local fair delicacies. There are also many craft exhibits and demonstrations. The festival runs through tomorrow evening.
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wibqam.com
Food service workers at Lost Creek prepare for students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Lost Creek Elementary School Food Service workers are getting ready for the new year. Food service managers and some support staff spent Friday learning about potential upgrades to cooking equipment. Tom Lentes is the Food Service Coordinator for Vigo County Schools. He said this...
Collett Park unveils new feature
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Ann Welch watched kids playing on the latest addition to Collett Park, she couldn’t help but start to feel the emotions. “The first day that we had the court really finished, the goals weren’t even up, and we had kids out here playing already. I was just very emotional about […]
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer: The Old Glass Shop in Paris IL
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. We had the opportunity to stop by The Old Glass Shop in Paris Illinois. We talked to owner Dee Burgin about the restoration of this iconic location. A family enterprise that started with a bait shop to serve lake traffic, then a restaurant with delicious smash burgers and old-fashioned glass bottle sodas (97 flavors), and even a video gaming location for the state.
tmpresale.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience at Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington Oct 19, 2022 – presale code
The Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale password everyone has been asking for is available now! Anyone with this presale info will have the chance to purchase great seats before anyone else!. Don’t miss this awesome chance to go and see Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Bloomington, IN!!...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville First Fridays Bash MORE than “Back to School”
An overflowing crowd populated Downtown Danville’s Vermilion Street between Seminary and North Friday evening. In addition to the crowd at the Public Library for the Foundations’s tent book sale and the long line for the STRANGER THINGS tour; families nearby on Vermilion were doing everything from shopping for back-to-school clothes to playing Danville Youth Hockey to keeping cool with a sprinkler truck from the Danville Fire Department. Numerous touch-a-truck vehicles were on hand as well, as well as another Friday of SUMMER SOUNDS music.
WTHI
Honoring the life of local 16-year-old killed in car crash
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris community is coming together to remember a local teenager. Brody Sanders tragically died in a car crash on Saturday morning. Now, the community is honoring and remembering the life of the 16-year-old. On Sunday, dozens of family, friends, teachers, and classmates came together in...
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
WTHI
Better Business Bureau warns about "brushing" scam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular scam could leave you feeling like a big winner, but in reality it likely means someone has your personal information. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about what is called "brushing." A brushing scam is when you get...
WTHI
2022 Cal Ripken World Series economic boost for Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Cal Ripken Little League World Series has once again made its way to Vincennes this week. This year will be the seventh year that Vincennes, has hosted the annual event. From August 5 - 13, they will compete for the right to be called little league world series champions.
MyWabashValley.com
Heavy rain impacts harvest for area farmers
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Delayed production and damaged crops, it’s the reality some farmers in the Wabash Valley are facing after a week of heavy rain. In Crawford County, workers are working around the clock harvesting watermelons. But, recent rain has made the task more difficult. “We...
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
MyWabashValley.com
Hot weekend
High of 87 and low of 71 today. No rain at the station today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a light breeze. Temps are warm. Dew points are still high. Heat index is a factor today. Water vapor satellite has slightly drier air moving over us now. Satellite has some clouds in the area. Radar just has a few showers on it. Any showers over the weekend look to be isolated. Better rain chances as we start next week but dry again by mid to late next week. Temps will be hot for the weekend but cooler later next week. Tonight, early showers and 71. Tomorrow, hot at 90. Hot on Sunday, rain chances to start next week and then dry and cooler later next week.
spotonillinois.com
Clark County sees 81.3% of black third graders fail 2021 state math exam
In Clark County, 81.3 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 81.3 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,... ★ FURTHER...
MyWabashValley.com
2 dead after Sunday morning wreck
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Two people were killed Sunday after a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. A preliminary investigation indicates that a passenger car...
WTHI
'They said there's a shooter in the building, we took off running,' - Walmart shoppers speak out following strange incident at local store
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still lots of buzz around a strange incident at a Terre Haute store. We told you on Tuesday how shoppers at the eastside Walmart were scared after two men walked in with masks. One of them had what turned out to be a pellet gun tucked in his waistband.
Comments / 0