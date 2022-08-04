Facing political pressure, Gov. Hochul defends her stance on bail reform

Read on www.wamc.org
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
wnypapers.com
Attorney General James, State Police Superintendent Bruen announce conviction & sentencing of phony attorney
Andrew Schnorr, who defrauded individuals in Buffalo by posing as attorney, was sentenced to 5 years’ probation and ordered to pay thousands in restitution. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen on Friday announced the conviction and sentencing of Andrew Schnorr, 39, for practicing law without a license and defrauding New Yorkers in Buffalo. Despite never graduating from a law school nor passing a state bar exam, Schnorr posed as a licensed attorney and represented clients at legal proceedings. Schnorr, who previously pled guilty to unauthorized practice of law (a Class E felony), was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay more than $7,800 in restitution.
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams backs Yuh-Line Niou for NY’s 10th congressional district race
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (right) is endorsing Yuh-Line Niou for the 10th Congressional District. Williams becomes the first city-wide elected official to weigh in on the competitive contest for a rare open House seat. [ more › ]
New York City Council to hold special hearing amid influx of asylum seekers sent from Texas
The New York City Council will hold a special hearing amid the influx of asylum seekers that Mayor Eric Adams say are overwhelming the system.
These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff
New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strike, spit net used, medical emergency, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
A Party Promoter, an Activist and a City Councilman by 23, Chi Ossé Isn’t Done Yet
From the fashion scene to a protest movement, he was the avatar of a new style of politics. But Chi Ossé has a new motif — the boring nuts and bolts of governance.
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
fox40jackson.com
Far-left AOC needs to learn that ‘defund the police’ hurts her constituents
Recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, was upbraided by one of her fellow progressives for rarely being present in her own district. We may now know why. It turns out that while the Duchess of Defund has been advocating for less policing across the nation — with statements like, “defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math” — her own district could use some more police. A lot more.
pix11.com
PIX11 News to host live telecast of NY-12 Democratic Primary Debate Aug. 9
PIX11 Partners with Hunter College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s Newly Redrawn 12th Congressional District. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022/– WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates in the Democratic Party primary for the newly redrawn 12th Congressional District. The debate will take place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Columbia University
Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering busses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
Rally held to get Asian American history taught in New York State classrooms
There was a push on Friday in Queens to get Asian American history taught in classrooms all across New York State.
wamc.org
Voters go to the polls Tuesday in busy Vermont primary election
Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for primary day in an unusually busy political year in Vermont. Up for grabs this year are seats in the U.S. House and Senate, plus governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and lieutenant governor, and the entire statehouse. With Senator Patrick Leahy’s retirement setting off the domino effect, voters have the opportunity to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s long history.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams furious after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to New York City against their will
NEW YORK — A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City’s right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor...
New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses
In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?
Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
Proposed women’s jail in Queens faces growing opposition
People rally in front of City Hall to demand the closing of the Rose M. Singer Center at Rikers Island jail on May 6, 2022 in New York City. Protesters called for both a "decarceration" of the jail and the placing of those remaining at the Lincoln Correctional Site on West 110th Street. An alternative site in Harlem would be less restrictive and closer to many incarcerated people’s families, supporters say. [ more › ]
wamc.org
New Massachusetts law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes.
It is now against the law in Massachusetts for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes. More than a decade after Amanda Plasse was brutally stabbed to death in her Chicopee apartment and police officers took pictures of her bloody lifeless body with their cellphones, later sharing the photos with others, a bill crafted to respond to their callous actions has become law.
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces State Police Continue to Increase Gun Seizures Statewide
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that State Police are reporting a 104 percent increase in gun seizures this year, statistics boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring. The successful investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit. Governor Hochul secured $2.5 million to fund 14 GTIU positions in the FY 2023 Budget following the creation of the unit last summer. This substantial uptick in gun seizures is a direct result of these types of strategic investments to support law enforcement initiatives that crack down on illegal firearms.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
