J.P. Knapp welcomes 255 students for the first day of class

CURRITUCK — Seven years ago, Aaron Young was greeted by teachers and staff as he entered J.P. Knapp Early College for his last first day at the school.

On the first day of school at J.P. Knapp on Thursday morning it was Young who was greeting students as they hopped off the school bus to begin another school year.

Young, who earned an associate’s degree from the College of The Albemarle while at J.P. Knapp, returned to the school in 2018 after graduating from Barton College with a history degree. Young was hired as lab facilitator at the school but will also teach a class this year for the first time.

Ciara Troitino is another J.P. Knapp graduate on the school’s staff of 15. She graduated in 2016 and returned last school year and is currently a media specialist and student services associate. Troitino was among several teachers that were handing out class schedules on the first day of school Thursday.

Knapp Principal Denise Fallon said it is “awesome” to have two graduates of the school on staff.

“It is such a good fit because they understand our culture,” Fallon said. “They understand what we do and they have insight that I can’t provide to students. It really excites me when some of our former students apply for positions.”

Young said he enjoyed his time at J.P. Knapp, saying the individual attention teachers provided him helped him earn his associate degree in English from COA.

“It was very enlightening,” Young said. “The advanced courses through the College of The Albemarle were much easier to handle thanks to the preparation the teachers gave us. I wouldn’t have traded the opportunity for anything else.”

As a lab facilitator, Young monitors computer labs and oversees online courses while students are doing the work. But Young will also put his history degree to work this school year.

“I am teaching world history in preparation of being a certified teacher,” Young said. “I love it here and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”

As media specialist, Troitino is in charge of the school’s library after joining the staff after the school year began last August. She graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in biology and has a master’s degree in history from Old Dominion.

“This is my actual first day of school,” she said with a laugh.

Troitino described her path back to J.P. Knapp as a “wild ride.” She had plans to go to medical school after graduating from East Carolina. But an adviser at ECU encouraged Troitino to take courses not related to her major and that led her to minor in history.

“I completely changed gears,” Troitino said. “I fell in love with history and that is what changed my mind.’’

Among the 255 students Young and Troitino were helping greet Thursday was Lindsay Marchant. The junior said she’s looking forward to taking two classes at COA this semester. Marchant has plans to major in criminal justice in college with plans to become an agent with the FBI.

“I’ve never been at the college for school work so I am excited about that,” Marchant said.

Fallon said the school is mostly back to a pre-COVID routine. The school resumed senior-parent meetings this summer and its summer camp and home visits with incoming freshmen.

The summer camp has freshmen come to campus for half a day for team-building exercises since they come from two different middle schools.

“It’s like a college orientation,” Fallon said. “We also took them on a field trip over to the COA campus in Elizabeth City for a visit.”

The home visits feature two J.P. Knapp staff members briefly meeting a student and their parents, bringing along school information and some “goodies.”

“It really gives them an opportunity to ask us questions and tell us things that they wouldn’t normally tell us,” Fallon said. “They feel more comfortable in their home environment and they are short visits.”

There was a buzz of excitement among students Thursday as they picked up their schedules in the school’s gym, which didn’t surprise Fallon.

Fallon sensed students were anxious to return from the response she received from an email she sent earlier this week. The school’s custodian was limited this week and Fallon asked students to come in and help get the school ready for Thursday’s opening.

“We had 25 kids show up,” Fallon said. “Some worked a half day, some the whole day just to help out. They said, ‘Whatever you need us to do Ms. Fallon, we will do. They know this is a great school.’”

Other schools in the Currituck County Schools district will return for the school year on Monday, Aug. 29.