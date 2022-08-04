Manassas leaders to amend zoning code to attract more affordable housing

Read on www.insidenova.com
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Grant funding will help bring Great Falls Grange up to snuff
The Fairfax County Park Authority Board approved a Mastenbrook Grant request from the Great Falls Grange Foundation totaling $20,000 to help install a municipal-connected water line to service the Grange. In April, the Park Authority and the foundation entered into an agreement that permits the foundation to operate and maintain...
Draft Arlington plan calls for regular study of tree canopy
A more regularized accounting of the number, health and maintenance of Arlington’s trees and its canopy is one recommendation of the county government’s draft Forestry and Natural Resources Plan, currently out for public review. The 101-page document was released Aug. 1, with community feedback sought through early October.
Manassas Museum breaks ground on expansion
Work on an expanded and renovated Manassas Museum is getting underway after a groundbreaking in late July. Officials expect the work will take about a year to complete once the contractor begins on-site work in August, with a target date for reopening late next summer. Manassas Community Development Director Matt Arcieri said that could depend on whether supply chain issues re-emerge or drastically improve.
Historical marker honoring McLean firefighters to be dedicated
A dedication ceremony to mark an historic marker honoring the McLean Volunteer Department will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Old Firehouse Center, 1440 Chain Bridge Road. The marker has been in place for some time, but the dedication was delayed due to pandemic conditions.
Arlington jobless rate improves in latest data
If two downstate jurisdictions wouldn’t mind stepping out of the way, Arlington could regain the solo crown of lowest jobless rate in Virginia that it held for years and years in the pre-COVID environment. With 151,259 residents counted in the civilian workforce and 3,239 looking for jobs, the county’s...
Fauquier Board Chair Chris Granger resigns due to concerns over potential conflict of interests
Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Granger plans to resign at the end of August, he announced Friday. Granger’s resignation from the county board follows the disclosure on social media by his wife, Brandie Schaeffer, Warrenton’s former town manager, that she has been hired by Amazon Web Services. Schaeffer resigned as town manager July 12.
Loudoun School Board considers new discipline consequences for students
Loudoun County’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school. On Tuesday, the school board will consider the...
Fauquier student wants to rename Lee and John Mosby highways
Mia Heller believes that we can learn about American history without commemorating actors such as Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate battalion commander John S. Mosby by naming our roads after them. “These people are on the wrong side of history…and we shouldn't be memorializing them,” Heller told...
For sale: The cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
How many Arlington consos for sale under $500,000, under $400,000, under $300,000? BTW, so called Missing Middle housing is supposedly for households with incomes of $108,000 / year or $9,000 / month.
Three judges sworn in across Prince William County courts
Three familiar faces to Prince William County courts are now on the bench. Three judges have been sworn into the local court system over the past five weeks: Katherine McCollam to Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on May 25, Robert Coleman to Circuit Court on July 15 and Abigail Miller to General District Court on July 29.
InFive: Renaming petition, fatal crash and the cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash in Dumfries that sent three others to the hospital. A rising freshman at Kettle Run High School has started a petition requesting that Fauquier County rename Lee and John S. Mosby highways. 3....
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff members gathered at 9:30 a.m. in the Fredericksburg National's stadium where they heard an address from motivational speaker Hamish Brewer (a former Stafford and Prince William schools employee), and watched a presentation from the color guard, cheerleaders and five marching bands.
Alden Theatre announces plans for 2022-23 schedule
The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center has announced plans for its 2022-23 season. The year “features some specially selected artists whose work is centered on healing, both personally and societally,” Alden Theatre officials said. Events will be held both at the McLean Community Center and McLean Central Park, beginning at the latter with a free Sept. 11 performance by Lil’ Maceo performing funky, foot-stomping rhythm-and-blues saxophone.
Motorcyclist dies in Dumfries crash
A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash in Dumfries. The driver of the 2006 Shadow Aero VT750 motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 1 near Allen Dent Road “in an apparent reckless manner according to multiple witnesses,” Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
Police: Arrest made in Arlington hit-and-run
The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a 62-year-old Arlington man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. On Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road, where a woman later identified as 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez of Arlington was found unresponsive in the roadway.
Police find body of missing swimmer in Lake Montclair
Police on Saturday evening recovered the body of a swimmer who jumped into Lake Montclair earlier in the day and didn't surface. Police were called about 4:45 p.m., when the 35-year-old man went in to the water at Dolphin Beach but didn't come back up, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Senior softball tournament champs crowned
The three tournament champions of the Northern Virginia Senior Softball league playoffs for the summer season were the Alexandria Red from the American Conference, the Oak Hill Light Blue from the National Conference and the Haymarket Royal Blue of the Continental Conference. Haymarket was the only champion of the three...
Manassas Park High School cancels 2022 football season
Due to small participation numbers, Manassas Park High School will not field a football program on any level this fall. On Monday, Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas informed the Cougars' opponents and the Virginia High School League of its decision. The school is also looking for a new head...
McLean Post 270 has a strong playoff run
With a poor regular-season record of 4-14, not much was expected from McLean Post 270 during postseason tournaments. Sur-prise, sur-prise, sur-prise. The American Legion summer baseball team did quite well in two tourneys, compiling a 4-5 record and top four finishes, in first the District 17 competition, then the state tournament in Arlington to finish 8-19 overall.
Hot Wings win summertime college baseball title
Hot Wings and Chili Dogs not only make for good eating, the two local summer teams also made for some pretty good baseball in the recent tournament-championship game of the Northern Virginia College League. The second-seeded Hot Wings won the food fight by blanking the top-seed and defending champion Chili...
