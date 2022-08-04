Read on patagoniaregionaltimes.org
thevailvoice.com
Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society
Our volunteer cactus rescue crews work with developers to rescue cactus before the building lot is cleared. The plants are then sold to the public at great prices. The Society can rescue Saguaros up to 4 feet tall. We sell them at $30 per foot versus the $70 to $100 most nurseries charge. Barrel and Ocotillo are very reasonably priced. To get a 10% discount join the cactus society at a cost of $20. Per family per year. This also gets you into the members only sales. Sales are held whenever we have the opportunity to rescue cactus. Nonmembers can go to the website and be placed on the email list for sales open to the public. For even better prices, any member may go on a rescue. For every 2 similar plants you dig, one goes to the society, and one goes home with you. Volunteers are on site to show you how to dig cactus.
Glimpses Into Our Past: The Elgin Book Circle
In 1921 five Rain Valley and Elgin women – Cora Everhart, Edith Ferris, Katherine Klene, Edith Roath, and Ida Turney – took a picnic supper to the “Northcraft Grove” [also called The Cottonwoods] south of Patagonia to discuss creating an organization that would purchase, share, and discuss books.
thevailvoice.com
Vail organizing Dar Chapter
JoAnne is an active member of the Tombstone Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. She is very excited to be working alongside Kelly and Sierra Hansen and the organizing team to bring DAR to Vail. JoAnne is a proud Navy Brat, having had the good fortune to live in Keflavik,...
thevailvoice.com
The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story
Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
thevailvoice.com
Sabino Canyon Crawler to Offer Night Tour
Starting this Saturday, July 16, Sabino Canyon Crawler will offer a night ride at 8 p.m. on Saturdays through October at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Tickets may be purchased online at. www.SabinoCanyonCrawler.com. The Crawler shuttle seats up to 60 people and depending on demand, two shuttles might be in...
PRT Welcomes New Staff Members
The PRT is pleased to introduce our two newest staff members. Both Jay Babcock and Patrick O’Neal came on board this spring. Jay Babcock, our new administrative assistant, brings to the PRT his wealth of experience as a writer, editor and publisher. His first major tasks for the PRT...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Tucson-Based World View Now Taking Reservations for Commercial Spaceflights
Commercial space travel is no longer lightyears away. World View, a space tourism company based in Tucson is making space travel more accessible and comfortable through immersive voyages to Earth’s Stratosphere that are safe and suitable for the average space tourist, but still invoke the awe and wonder astronauts experience while viewing our planet from space.
KOLD-TV
A troubled Tucson park will get $3 million makeover
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A survey of residents who live within a mile of Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue shows many families don’t use the park because they don’t feel safe. “The public told us the loved this park but it hasn’t been...
Peep Squeaks Go Birding
The Sonoita Peep Squeaks raised over $3,000 during the Tucson Audubon Society’s 2022 Birdathon. The team members were between three and 11 years old and included Celine Schlappy, Anderson Porter, Rosier Peake, Cameron Peake, Miranda Cass, McKenna Cass, Maximus Stephens, Axel Stephens, and Audrey Stephens. Adult leaders were Katherine Cudney and Cami Schlappy.
Garden Guides: Troublesome Tomatoes
I have been hearing about many tomato problems this past month. A lot of growth but no fruit, stunted growth, wilting, curling leaves, bugs and beetles eating foliage, tomato hornworms, cracks, and blossom end rot. Last year was an epic tomato year for many, but not every year will be an epic tomato year.
thevailvoice.com
OpEd – Incorporate Vail (?)
The movement to incorporate Vail has started again. It was defeated a few years ago for very good reasons. But now that they are collecting donations, at least one of them being “generous,” they say, they may be planning to mount an aggressive campaign again. They wouldn’t be doing this “mission” to “explore interest and viability“ unless they were interested in getting it passed this time. We residents of Vail are entitled to know why this time is different. Why do those previous reasons no longer apply? What has changed? There are some major issues the proponents need to address for us. Let’s look at what happened last time. We need to understand why they believe this time is so different.
Brothers Partner With Goats to Prevent Fires
“Why chase a fire when you can prevent one?” This is the mantra of Michael and Dan McGuire, owners of Fire Prevention Specialists. The company, which is licensed and bonded, works with homeowners to create defensible space to mitigate the effects of wildfire. A Chicago native and former Chicago...
Beyond Locals Vs. Tourists
The title of Stephen Williams’ fascinating PRT essay of June 2, 2022, sounds a relevant clarion: “Don’t Push Locals Aside in the Quest for Tourist Money.” It might stop anyone in mid-stride, especially those looking to develop a resort in Patagonia. But is his an accurate dichotomy?
Rotary News
As the school year came to a close the Mountain Empire Rotary Club (MER) paid tribute in May to the Patagonia High School Student of the Month, Oscar Gomez (Shop/Automotive), who was also awarded a $100 cash award. MER was then honored to attend the Elgin and Patagonia Middle School 8th grade graduations, recognizing three students from each school, with the winners also receiving a $100 cash award from the Club. The honorees from Patagonia Middle School were Dolores “Lola” Duerkop (Citizenship), Emma Lewton (Scholarship), and Brianna Majalca (Leadership). Elgin School honorees were Lenin Albarran (Citizenship), Riley Campbell (Student Athlete), and Sage Beal (Academics). MER also awarded a two-year Scholarship ($1,000 each year) to graduating Patagonia High School Senior Tavania Padilla, who plans on studying nursing at the University of New Mexico. Congratulations to all the graduates and award winners!
City of Tucson, coalition of organizations join to hold forum on homelessness
Members of the public are invited to join a two-day community forum addressing homelessness in the Tucson area.
Let’s Go Get Stones: The Road to Chalcanthite
Early July is a good time to explore Middlemarch Mine on Middlemarch Road in the Dragoon Mountains. A march was defined, in medieval Europe anyway, as a borderland, distinct from a country’s heartland by geography and governance. Marches were established by kings and queens to form buffer zones. The title Marquis is derived from these areas.
KOLD-TV
American Red Cross sees desperate need for diversity in blood donors
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The national blood shortage is critical across the nation. With a decrease in donors, it leads to a less diverse blood pool for the people who depend on it. “It’s dire and I think making more people aware that we need people of color...
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson’s 6 Best Budget Hotels for you.
If you’re planning a vacation to Tucson Arizona, you’ve probably wondered where to go and what to do. With a multi-cultural and outdoor-oriented vibe, Tucson has it all. Historic downtown areas, natural hiking paths, and museums tell the history and culture of this vibrant city. Whether you’re into bobcats or Pacific seahorses, you’ll find it all in Tucson. If you’re not a museum person, you can even take an art class at the Arizona-Sonora Museum.
A Big Win for the PRT
The PRT is excited to announce that we have received a $20,000 ‘Sustainable Publishing Solutions’ grant from The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. This grant program is designed to help newsrooms develop and upgrade their digital platforms. In addition to the funding, the PRT will be able to participate in training sessions for utilizing business and audience development tools.
multihousingnews.com
Tucson Property Trades for $39M
The buyer intends to continue the renovation process. Vertical Street Ventures has acquired Metro Tucson, a multifamily property in Tucson, Ariz., for $38.5 million, or $165,948 per unit. Marcus & Millichap‘s Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller, a private individual, and procured the buyer. The community last traded in 2021 for $19 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
