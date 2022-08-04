Our volunteer cactus rescue crews work with developers to rescue cactus before the building lot is cleared. The plants are then sold to the public at great prices. The Society can rescue Saguaros up to 4 feet tall. We sell them at $30 per foot versus the $70 to $100 most nurseries charge. Barrel and Ocotillo are very reasonably priced. To get a 10% discount join the cactus society at a cost of $20. Per family per year. This also gets you into the members only sales. Sales are held whenever we have the opportunity to rescue cactus. Nonmembers can go to the website and be placed on the email list for sales open to the public. For even better prices, any member may go on a rescue. For every 2 similar plants you dig, one goes to the society, and one goes home with you. Volunteers are on site to show you how to dig cactus.

1 DAY AGO